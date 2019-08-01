It was yet another 90-degree day in and around the city, the 37th of the year. With a front hanging out in the region, the day’s heat and humidity have been a good mix to brew up some storms. So far, they’ve been isolated, and that should remain the story through the evening. Evening storm potential is only one of the rain threats in the near term.

Through Tonight: In addition to the isolated storm threat through the evening, we run the risk of more activity developing or moving into the region later at night. Any storms can drop heavy rain, spit out tons of lightning and, perhaps, cause isolated wind damage. Lows range across the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds are light and variable.

Tomorrow (Friday): It’s a soupy day, despite what we would term moderate humidity with dew points in the mid-60s. More clouds and more rain than today seem like good bets. Showers and storms could become widespread during the second half of the day. Temperatures are probably muted somewhat, staying mainly in the mid- and upper 80s. Winds are from the south, around 5 to 10 mph.

15th and U Streets NW in Washington in July. (Tim Brown/Flickr)

Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. The other main allergens are low.

O Canada: Canada has been inundated by rounds of huge thunderstorms for what seems like weeks. Yesterday was the latest installment, with more expected in the days ahead.

Menacing or mesmerizing? ⛈ Images shared by weather watchers of last night's tornado-warned #ABstorm are a bit of both.



The storm risk continues into the long weekend: https://t.co/xm7ml2E33W pic.twitter.com/J2GPwg5YnI — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) August 1, 2019

Supercell near Caroline #abstorm really ramping up. 627PM pic.twitter.com/1SUC4BTwa6 — Kyle Brittain (@KyleTWN) August 1, 2019

