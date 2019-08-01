

The Washington Monument is silhouetted against the morning sky as the sun rises at the start of a sizzling day in Washington. (J. David Ake/AP)

The number of steamy, 90-degree days in 2019 is piling up in Washington, and we’ve already notched a year’s worth with plenty of summer still to go.

The city saw its 36th day reaching at least 90 degrees on Wednesday, the average number for an entire year (based on the period 1981 to 2010).

The 36 days hitting at least 90 degrees through July 31 ties for seventh most on record year-to-date. The average number is 23, but as recently as 2011, there were 38 such days at this date.

The most 90-degree days on record through the end of July came in 2010 when there were 44. That year finished tying for the most 90-degree days on record, with 67.



There have been 36 days this year at or above 90 degrees in Washington. The city is running well above average. (Ian Livingston/The Washington Post)

This year’s 90-degree count is running nearly two weeks ahead of average. The 36 we’ve seen normally wouldn’t occur until around the second week of September.

Historical averages indicate we can expect another 13 90-degree days ahead, or about 10 in August and three in September. In 1980, there were 36 90-degree days after July, catapulting that year’s total count to 67, tying with 2010 for most on record. On the other hand, 2004 only logged one 90-degree day after July.

Over the past 30 years, the average last 90-degree day occurs on Sept. 11. But it happened as late as Oct. 9 in 2007 and Oct. 11 back in 1911.



Map of 90-degree days across the region. The DC area. (SC ACIS2)

Adding the average of 13 90-degree days from here on out, to the total of 36 already observed, our imagined final tally of 49 days would tie for 20th most on record, and the most since 58 in 2016.

It’s a similar story at the other major climate sites locally. Dulles is up to 32 days at or above 90, while Baltimore has reached 34 — both numbers well above their averages. As usual, there’s a wide variance across the larger region, both from south to north and from low elevation to high elevation. Damascus, in northern Montgomery County, has seen only 10 days at or above 90 degrees this year, and even fewer have been in far northern Maryland.

And yes, we can’t close out this discussion without noting that our summer outlook called for only 15-20 days at or above 90 degrees from June through August. Through Wednesday, we’d logged 31 in that period, with a month still to go. Oops?

While it does seem we might not add a whole lot of 90-degree days in the near term, there’s a hint the region could pick up a few in the week ahead. And if you missed it, the outlook for August is another warm one.