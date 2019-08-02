TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

5/10: Slightly cooler temperatures 👍! But higher humidity 👎. Hit-or-miss showers we can handle. If afternoon thunderstorms produce heavy rain, we may see patchy flooding.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Showers, storms possible. Patchy flooding? Highs: Mid- to upper 80s.

Tonight: Showers, storms possible. Lows: Upper 60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Showery at times. Afternoon storms? Highs: Mid- to upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, Lower rain chance. Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The next couple days may not feel like July, as we probably break our latest 90-degree day run. Let’s carefully watch thunderstorms that may develop. These heavy rain producers could put down enough rain in a short time to cause flash flooding, especially south of the U.S. Route 50 corridor (highest chance of downpours).

Today (Friday): Plan on mostly cloudy, soupy and steamy, with high humidity (dew points around 70 degrees). Even though high temperatures may top out below 90 degrees — in the mid- to upper 80s — we’ll sweat from the mugginess-induced heat. Showers are possible most of the day, really. By afternoon, showers and storms may start to become more widespread and heavier rain producers. A quick half-inch is possible. Small umbrella toting is advised. South-southeasterly winds may blow near 10 mph at times. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A few showers and storms may continue through the evening and into overnight hours. A few could have heavy rain associated with them, but for the most part they diminish slightly after midnight. Low temperatures hover in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Evening southerly breezes calm after late evening hours. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Borderline gross humidity (dew points around 70) with hit-or-miss showers possible anytime, but probably focused in the afternoon into early evening. Perhaps a bit more sunshine than Friday, though. Note that the rain shouldn’t be a constant “washout,” and we should see some breaks to get some outdoor activities in. High temperatures again stay below 90, with mid- to upper 80s likely. A light south-southeasterly breeze may blow at times. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy with showers and any lingering storms diminishing after midnight. Keep in mind a couple evening downpours could cause a few areas of flooding. Remember: “Turn around, don’t drown,” if you encounter a water-covered path. Low temperatures in the upper 60s to mid-70s (downtown) look likely. Confidence: Medium



Cloudy afternoon skies on Thursday over the Columbus Fountain outside Union Station in Washington. (Brian Moulton via Flickr)

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: Humidity levels may dip slightly into medium-high territory (dew points in the mid- to upper 60s), with showers and storms mainly staying south of the D.C. area. A few could still pop in our region. If you hear thunder, head indoors. Partly sunny skies help warm temperatures into the upper 80s to low 90s for a few hot spots. Stay tuned for updates to this forecast as we get closer. Confidence: Low-Medium

Sunday night: It’s fairly cloudy perhaps, but at least rain chances are low. Look for cloud breaks to see the slim but growing crescent moon in the west. Mid-60s to low 70s may again be about as clammy-cool as we get for low temperatures. Confidence: Medium

Hit-or-miss summertime showers and storms, but not a washout either Monday and Tuesday. We may keep the atmosphere moist with medium-high mugginess (dew points in the mid-60s to around 70). High temperatures in the mid-80s to low 90s mean, in the hotter spots, some heat index values as steamy as the mid-90s can’t be ruled out. Both days should end up partly sunny, on balance. Confidence: Medium