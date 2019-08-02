It was another day of plentiful mid-and-high-level cloudiness, which ended up tempering the storm risk a bit. Although little has formed locally thus far, we’re still keeping an eye out given more clearing this afternoon. High temperatures soared well into the 80s and around 90 degrees, with humidity remaining far from pleasant. We’ve got a rather typical early-August weekend on tap.

Through Tonight: Isolated to perhaps widely scattered storms are possible through sunset. They’ll mostly pop up, rain enough to send cool air rushing out, and perhaps aid additional development on those cool-air boundaries. Most spots may stay dry locally. Under partly cloudy skies, overnight lows are mostly in the upper-60s to lower-70s.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Partly cloudy skies greet the day and that’s the story throughout. There’s some chance for late-day showers or storms to bubble up, but they should be isolated to scattered at most. Any storms can produce heavy rain. Mid-to-upper-80s should do it for the highs, but high levels of humidity push heat indexes to around the mid-90s. Winds will be from the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: More haze, heat and humidity. Ahhh, early August! Temperatures seem to want to nudge up slightly, and humidity remains high. Temperatures near 90 will feel more like mid-90s in the afternoon. Winds will be light from the south and southwest.



Late summer on the Potomac River. (Joe Flood/Flickr)

Colorado record? A weather station in Colorado hit 115 degrees in July. If and when it is verified, it will be the hottest temperature on record in the state.

