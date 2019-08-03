

The Anacostia River as seen from Nationals Park. (F150Terp/Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Pretty standard midsummer weather. Not the most pleasant, but it could be worse.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. PM storm? Highs: Mid- to upper 80s.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s to mid-70s.

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly sunny. PM storm? Highs: Near 90.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Average temperatures are on their way down as we head into the month, but it’s a slow journey. This weekend feels pure summer from start to end. The good news is that bad weather is unlikely to heavily disturb anyone’s plans. You might want to take it a bit easy during peak heating each day, even if conditions are notably more friendly than recent times.

Today (Saturday): It’s a lot like yesterday. A mix of clouds and sun is the weather story for most of the day. Some showers or storms may percolate late, but for now it seems that any of that would be isolated to widely scattered. Humidity is bordering on high as temperatures reach the mid- and upper 80s. That means some heat indexes in the mid-90s are possible. Winds are from the south around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Once any shower or storm threat dwindles by sunset, it’s partly cloudy through the night. There’s a small chance of an additional storm late as lows reach the upper 60s to mid-70s Confidence: Medium-High

Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Sunday): Skies are mostly to partly sunny, and humidity is again on the moderately high side. Most spots aim for 90 as any storms are again late and isolated. Winds are light and variable. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: After any evening storm threat, skies are partly cloudy. Lows reach the upper 60s in the cool spots to the mid-70s in the warm ones. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Don’t plan on a whole lot of change as we start the workweek Monday. There’s some chance a wave of low pressure rides along a front in the region and delivers consistent cloudiness and showers. If not, it’s a lot like the weekend. If so, maybe more like mid-80s with some rain at times. For now, I’d tend to favor the warmer and drier scenario. Confidence: Medium

Partly cloudy skies are the story Tuesday. With lower rain risks and not much change in the air mass otherwise, highs rise toward 90. A few showers or storms may develop late in the day. Confidence: Medium