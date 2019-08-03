Pop-up showers and thunderstorms have developed a bit closer to the D.C. metro area than anticipated, so make sure to pack some rain-thwarting gear if you are venturing out in the early evening. The precipitation chances decrease overnight and then (stop me if you’ve heard this before) we’ve got seasonably hot and humid weather Sunday, with more isolated showers and storms developing by the afternoon.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms through the evening hours. These storms will be slow movers with pockets of heavy rain, so isolated flash flooding may occur. Warm and muggy overnight, with some patchy fog developing in the predawn hours. Low temperatures and dew point values will both be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.



Just a frog hanging out on a tree at Huntley Meadows Park in Fairfax County. (Miki Jourdan/Flickr)

Tomorrow (Sunday): Any fog that develops will burn off quickly, leaving us with another warm and humid day under partly sunny skies. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop once again by the early afternoon, with most of the action probably occurring south and east of D.C. High temperatures close to 90. Partly cloudy, warm and muggy at night with lows around 70.

See Ian Livingston’s forecast through next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.