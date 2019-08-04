

A view looking toward the Air Force Memorial in Arlington. The threat of hit-or-miss, late-day storms continues to be the case through much of the forecast period. (George Jiang/George Jiang)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Refreshingly coo-, ah, who am I kidding . . . Warm, humid, a few storms possible. Next.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, pop-up PM storms? Highs: 87-91.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Lows: Near 70.

Tomorrow: Scattered PM storms possible. Highs: 85-89.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’ll continue with the threat of hit-or-miss, late-day storms, as we have got plenty of unstable air but no focused energy to produce a solid line or large cluster of storms. That continues to be the case through much of the forecast period, with warm and sticky conditions sticking around through midweek, as highs hover within a few degrees of 90 each day.

Today (Sunday): Today should seem awfully familiar the way our weather has panned out recently. After some possible early fog, partly to mostly sunny morning skies warm the atmosphere before puffy clouds start to build during the afternoon. Highs reach right around 90, and we may once again see storms pop up here and there by mid-to-late afternoon. These are likely hit or miss, but they could produce heavy downpours and some gusty winds. Outside of any storms, winds are mainly light from the north. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Any pop-up storms don’t last long as the sun goes down. Skies maintain a good mix of clouds and clear patches overnight, with a few patches of fog possible as well. Winds trend toward calm, and we’ll see lows drop into the upper 60s and low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): It’s almost a rinse-and-repeat story for Monday. The only change is a slightly higher chance for some scattered afternoon thunderstorms, though they’ll probably continue to be the hit-or-miss variety. Skies should be partly to mostly cloudy, but the sun we do get should still help highs to the upper 80s, as winds remain light and from the east and southeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Any scattered storms may linger a little longer into the evening, but should still wind down by midnight or so. Conditions are a little stickier overnight, as southerly flow continues to tick our moisture levels somewhat higher. As such, we’ll watch for some patchy fog once again. Otherwise, lows settle in the low-to-mid 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Rain chances are reduced on Tuesday with weak high pressure building in, although we can’t rule out an isolated late-day storm or two. We’re otherwise looking mostly sunny and summery, with a decent chance to tack on another 90-degree day, as highs reach right around that mark. Overnight conditions are warm and muggy, with partly cloudy skies and lows in the low-to-mid 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Wednesday looks hot and muggy, with a renewed chance for afternoon thunderstorms. I kid you not. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies, highs near 90 to the low 90s, and the potential for scattered afternoon or evening storms. Confidence: Low-Medium