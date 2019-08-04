

Tall sunflower plants near Dupont Circle in Washington. (Tim Brown/Flickr)

All things considered, today’s weather wasn’t actually so bad. Sure, we eclipsed 90 degrees in D.C. for the 39th time this year, but a relatively refreshing north wind kept the dew points at a manageable level and suppressed most of the thunderstorm activity to the south and east. Monday’s forecast looks a bit more wet, but it’s not a washout by any means.

Through tonight: Partly sunny through sunset with just a few high-level clouds swinging through overnight. Mild but slightly less humid than last night, with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s and a light northeast wind at 5 mph.

Tomorrow (Monday): Scattered showers mixed in with intervals of sunshine will be the story for Monday. In the late-morning hours, scattered showers will develop, especially south and east of the Potomac. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop by the late afternoon closer to the D.C. metro area. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Isolated showers will continue overnight on Monday, with lows near 70 degrees.

