5/10: Muggy high temps well into the 80s along with the chance of some pop-up showers is pretty standard fare for early August.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms. Highs: 84-89.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered showers early. Lows: Near 70.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Small chance of a shower/storm. Highs: 86-91.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The workweek forecast is pretty repetitive with very warm high temperatures from the upper 80 to low 90s and a chance of afternoon or evening storms. By the weekend, a drier, somewhat cooler and less humid pattern may move in — at least for a couple days.

Today (Monday): Most of the day is dry but some showers may pop up this morning (20 percent chance) and especially this afternoon (40 percent chance). Locally, heavy rain and some thunder are possible in any of the showers, which may be slow-moving. It’s warm and seasonably muggy (dew points in the mid- to upper 60s) with highs in the mid- to upper 80s. Light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A few showers and thundershowers may linger into the evening. Otherwise, it’s partly to mostly cloudy with just a slight chance of some passing showers overnight. Lows are near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Partly sunny skies and dry for most of the area the majority of the day. We’ll throw in a 20 to 30 percent chance of showers and thundershowers in the afternoon and evening, but those chances are somewhat lower than Monday. Highs reach up to near 90. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Maybe a lingering evening shower, but most of us should end up dry. Overnight, skies are partly cloudy, with lows near 70. Confidence: Medium-High



The Jefferson Memorial on Sunday. (John Sonderman via Flickr)

A LOOK AHEAD

Like the days preceding them, Wednesday through Friday are partly sunny, warm and humid, with a chance of showers and storms, mostly in the afternoon and evening. The best chance of storms (slightly better than a 50-50 chance) may come Wednesday, with somewhat lower chances Thursday and Friday (30 percent chance). Highs are mostly in the upper 80s and low 90s with lows near 70. Confidence: Medium

The weekend looks promising as high pressure attempts to build in from the northwest, sending cooler, less humid air into the region. Highs both days should be in the mid-80s, with lows in the 60s. At least as of right now, the chance of rain is small. Confidence: Medium