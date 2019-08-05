As has been the usual this summer, heat and humidity combined to create some storms across the region today. While they’ve largely rained themselves out, spreading cool outflow across much of the area, the risk for an isolated storm or two continues into evening before waning. Another round of storms is possible tomorrow, and more heat is guaranteed.

Through tonight: A couple of showers and storms may continue to percolate into the sunset period. Given that most of the area has seen outflow blow through, it’s certainly possible any stronger activity is done for the day. More folks than not will stay dry this evening, and skies will remain partly cloudy into the night. Lows are mainly in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Skies will be mostly to partly sunny and a bit hazy. A few storms may pop up in the afternoon or into evening. Highs will reach for the upper 80s to about 90 most spots. With humidity on the moderately high side (upper 60s dew points), heat indexes in the mid-90s are likely for part of the afternoon. Winds are from the south around 5 p.m. to 10 mph.



DeSales Street NW at sunset on Sunday in Washington. (angela n./Flickr)

Weather shows the invisible: This is tangential at best, but it was thanks to the right weather that a shock wave could be easily seen in an explosion in Siberia earlier Monday. A “Wilson cloud,” a condensation effect sometimes visible in massive explosions, can be noted, among other features. At least one person was killed in the event at a military installation.

Incredible video.



Tass news agency claims a fire in a storage unit for artillery charges has caused a series of explosion near the city of Achinsk.



Shock waves are normally invisible but the cloud cover has captured its movement. pic.twitter.com/dMNRcocKlV — David Videcette (@DavidVidecette) August 5, 2019

