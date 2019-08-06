

Heat rises from the Washington and Old Dominion Trail as Susan Stone Lee, vacationing from Waco, Tex., walks her dog, Waffles, on July 16 in Reston, Va. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post).

5/10: Slightly hotter than Monday, but a typical dog-days-of-summer situation.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, p.m. storm chance. Highs: 86 to 91.

Tonight: Evening storm chance, muggy. Lows: 68 to 74.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, afternoon to evening storms. Highs: 85 to 92.

Our warm and moderately muggy pattern sticks around for the rest of this workweek before we finally see some nicer, less humid and slightly cooler weather this weekend. Thunderstorm chances exist each day until Friday, but the largest coverage of storm activity looks like tomorrow, with the main concerns being heavy downpours and strong winds.

Today (Tuesday): Mostly sunny morning to midday with more clouds popping this afternoon, along with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs reach the upper 80s to low 90s, with moderate humidity (dew points in the mid- to upper 60s). Light breezes blow mainly from the south but could be more variable and gustier around any thunderstorms. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Evening shower or thunderstorm possible, but otherwise just a few clouds around for this muggy night. Lows range in the upper 60s to the mid-70s, with light winds again mainly from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly sunny in the morning with clouds increasing by afternoon as temperatures increase into the mid- to upper 80s and low 90s again amid moderate humidity (dew points in the mid- to upper 60s). Showers and thunderstorms should be more common by late afternoon into the evening — watch out for a heavy downpour or strong wind gusts around them. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Evening showers and thunderstorms should fade later at night under partly cloudy skies and still muggy weather. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

Thursday and Friday look like more of the same, with partly sunny skies most of the time, some widely scattered afternoon to evening shower or storm chances, and highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Moderate humidity holds heat indexes up in the low to mid-90s during peak mid- to late-afternoon heating before any storm relief chances. Partly cloudy and muggy Thursday night with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Drier air starts to filter in on Friday night toward Saturday morning, along with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend looks pleasant as a piece of Canadian high pressure dips across the Northeast. Look for partly to mostly sunny skies, lower humidity (yay!), and highs mainly in the mid-80s. Saturday night looks mostly clear, with lows ranging through the 60s … but not as muggy at least. Confidence: Medium