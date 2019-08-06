The heat and humidity keep on coming. It was yet another day of temperatures rising to or past 90 degrees. Although showers and storms have thus far stayed out of the area today, we may still see a couple into the evening. If not, odds are better tomorrow. We could use some rain.

Through tonight: Isolated to widely scattered storms are possible through sunset. You know the drill. Many or most spots stay dry, and a few get a downpour. Given plentiful humidity, temperatures are elevated through the night. Skies remain partly cloudy as lows range from around 70 to as high as the upper 70s. Winds are out of the south around 5 mph.

Meridian Hill Park earlier this week in Washington. (Erik Cox Photography/Flickr)

Tomorrow (Wednesday): It’s another day that starts off sultry and quickly heads hot before clouds thicken up. Showers and storms may be more widespread than in recent days, especially by midafternoon and into the evening. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center has placed our area under a “slight risk,” with the risk of wind damage the predominant threat on those lines. Storms come after highs rise to the upper 80s to around 90. With humidity bordering on high (dew points near 70), heat indexes reach the mid-90s.

Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Other allergens are low, but weed pollen is beginning to activate.

90s update: Today is Day 40 at 90 degrees or greater for the city. This tally keeps us tied at seventh all-time to date, and we’ve now surpassed the totals for 103 full years (72+ percent) in the record, dating to 1872. If the forecast is to be believed (and why not at this point?), there should be a number on the way over the next week or so.

