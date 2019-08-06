

Precipitation difference from normal (in inches) over the past two weeks. (National Weather Service)

Just three months ago, Washington finished its wettest 365 days on record, after an astonishing 71.05 inches of rain had fallen.

Then, about three weeks ago, one of the most extreme downpours the city has ever witnessed unleashed 3.3 inches of rain in single hour.

But since then, we’ve suddenly gone dry, and our lush, green landscape is turning brown.

In Virginia, Maryland, and the District, local residents report trees dropping their leaves, parched flowering beds, and expanding brown patches on lawns. Many are mowing lawns less, but are watering for the first time in over a year.

“Poured 1,500 gallons’ worth on my flower beds and ‘lawn’ in the last two weeks,” wrote Gary Reich in a Facebook post. “Everything is definitely heat stressed in Annapolis.”



Grass is turning brown in Fairfax on Tuesday. (Sybil Strawser/Facebook)

Just 0.79 inches of rain has fallen in the District since July 12, about two inches less than the norm. No measurable rain has occurred in August.

Areas just to the west of the Beltway, toward western Fairfax and Loudoun counties are even drier. Dulles has seen below normal rainfall all summer long and has built up a deficit of over 2.5 inches since June 1.



Rainfall difference from normal over the last 90 days in inches. (National Weather Service)

Even some trees have become stressed because of the lack of rain, according to Robert Shaut, director of tree planting at Casey Trees. He said trees out in the open sun exposed to hot and windy conditions can become water-deprived in just a few days, and he recommended watering younger trees, in particular. “Newly planted trees are the ones you have to target,” he said.

The dryness has developed despite predictions. Hit-or-miss showers and storms have regularly appeared in the forecast in the past couple of weeks, but they’ve missed much more than they’ve hit. The exception is in Southern Maryland and Virginia’s Northern Neck where storms have popped up more frequently and produced surplus rain.

But the scattered and sometimes spotty nature of this year’s summer storms is pretty typical, whereas widespread, soaking rain events are less common. Summer storms flare up like bubbles in a boiling pot, and where they dump their rain is largely random.

“In a lot of ways, this is what summer should be with some folks getting hit and some folks getting missed versus last year when it was raining everywhere all the time,” said Jason Elliott, a hydrologist at the National Weather Service forecast office serving the Washington region.

The feast or famine rainfall distribution can mean the condition of vegetation varies over short distances.

“Aldie, VA has brown lawns everywhere,” reported Sylvia Gashi Silver in a Facebook comment. “Bethesda is green everywhere.”

The Weather Service’s Elliott said some summertime stress on lawns and gardens is normal, and the region is not close to entering a drought considering rainfall of the last year.

That said, the weather pattern may still turn drier. We have a couple more chances for storms this week, on Wednesday and Friday, but the forecast rainfall over the next week is generally under 0.5 inches except for zones northeast of the District where up to an inch or so is predicted.



Rainfall forecast over the next week from the National Weather Service.

Rainfall in late August and September can be erratic and depends heavily on whether the remnants of tropical storms and hurricanes from the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico track through the area. Current forecasts are for near normal hurricane activity through the fall.

In other words, the outlook for rain is uncertain in the next month or two, and the Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center gives “equal chances” for normal, below normal and above normal rainfall.

If it stays dry, it means leaves could shed their foliage early, and fall color would be muted. Last year, fall color was diminished for the opposite reason, too much rain.