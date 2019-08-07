

A colorful scene yesterday at Crystal City Water Park. (Erinn Shirley via Flickr)

5/10: Classic August weather continues with broken-record heat, humidity and probably some p.m. storms.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, scattered p.m. storms. Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms diminishing. Lows: Upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, a bit less humid, isolated storm? Highs: Upper 80s to near 90.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We reached 92 degrees at Reagan National yesterday, marking our 40th 90-degree day of the year, already four more than the annual average of 36. We may get there again today, and we may also see more showers and storms as a cold front approaches. But then the pattern starts to change a bit Thursday and Friday, trending a bit less humid with just an isolated storm risk. The weekend is actually looking calm and quite nice!

Today (Wednesday): Partly sunny skies have us making another run toward 90 degrees, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. The ingredients are in place — including high humidity, an upper-level area of low pressure, and an approaching cold front — for a good chance of scattered strong thunderstorms midafternoon into early evening. Damaging wind gusts are possible with any storms that develop, along with heavy rain and frequent lightning. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Scattered storms may still be moving through as we get into the early evening. They should mostly exit the area to the east and southeast by 9 p.m. or so, although a few showers could linger later into the night, with overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Thursday): A drier breeze from the west lowers the humidity just a bit and lowers our storm chances as well, although an isolated shower or storm remains possible. Highs head for the upper 80s to near 90 with partly sunny skies and moderate humidity (dew points in the mid-60s) Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: An isolated shower or storm risk continues with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Another cold front moves in from the northwest on Friday, although a lack of moisture means we may not see more than an isolated shower or storm. Humidity remains in the moderate range, with continued partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Friday night looks to trend a bit cooler as the cold front slips to our south and east, with lows ranging through the 60s. Confidence: Medium

Starting to feel more confident about a nice weekend as high pressure takes control. That should spell partly to mostly sunny skies and noticeably lower humidity with highs in the mid- to upper 80s. The lower humidity means a more comfortable Saturday night as well, with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium