* Severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. *

2:05 p.m. - Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings west and north of the Beltway

The National Weather Service has issued four severe thunderstorm warnings to cover the area from southwest Montgomery County to Carroll County. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, storms in this zone may produce damaging wind gusts (up to 60 mph) and small to medium-sized hail.

1:57 p.m. - Severe thunderstorm watch issued until 8 p.m.

Given the storms already erupting in the region, some severe, and conditions favorable for more storms, a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Washington region.

A watch means conditions are conducive for some storms to become severe, but not a guarantee - and that you should stay alert to weather conditions. If a severe thunderstorm warning is issued for your location, it means a severe storm is imminent and you should seek shelter.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of DC, MD, NC, VA until 8 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/hr79Nvs9Rc — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) August 7, 2019

1:55 p.m. - Intense storms developing west and northwest of the Beltway

Thunderstorms are rapidly developing in the western parts of our region. Scattered storms stretch from Centreville to Germantown. They are widespread and particularly intense to the northwest of Germantown toward Frederick, where severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect.

These storms are moving southwest to northeast.

Original post from 1:40 p.m.

Numerous showers and thunderstorms, a few of which could be locally severe, are likely this afternoon and evening as a vigorous upper-level weather system approaches from the west. Storms firing up early this afternoon out towards the mountains will be racing eastward, arriving in the immediate area by mid-to-late afternoon

Everyone is in play for this afternoon’s storms, which pose a risk of strong to perhaps damaging winds in a few locales, as well as spotty hail. If multiple storms pass repeatedly over the same area, then a few instances of flash flooding are possible. Storms should merge into a line and exit our area before sunset, although an isolated renegade shower or storm thereafter isn’t out of the question.



Simulated radar from the high-resolution NAM model at 4 p.m. This is just a forecast and actual placement and intensity of storms will vary. (PivotalWeather.com)

If you have plans for this afternoon, keep an eye to the sky, and be prepared to go indoors if/when storms threaten throughout this evening. Check back for frequent updates.

Storm dashboard

Approximate arrival time:

1:30 to 3 p.m. in western areas.

2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in immediate area, including the Capital Beltway.

3 to 5 p.m. in areas east of Interstate 95.

All clear: Between 7 and 9 p.m. except for isolated pop-ups.

Storm duration: 30 to 45 minutes or so.

Chance of measurable rainfall in any location: 60 percent.

Storm motion: southwest to northeast.

Likely storm effects: heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds.

Possible storm effects: damaging wind gusts, small hail.

Small chance of: large hail, isolated tornado, isolated flash flooding

Rainfall potential: highly variable. Locally up to 2 to 3 inches in heaviest storms.

Forecast discussion

The potential for widespread shower and thunderstorm activity is fairly substantial from mid-afternoon through evening. The combination of an unstable atmosphere, abundant moisture, strengthening winds in the middle atmosphere, an approaching front and jet stream energy aloft…could combine to produce a squall line of thunderstorms that will sweep across the Interstate 95 corridor.

The forecast surface map below, valid in the early evening, shows a cold front pushing across the Interstate 95 corridor. A weak area of low pressure may develop on this boundary, right over D.C., inducing further convergence of air, uplift and coverage of storms.



Weather map for Wednesday, August 6, 2019. (NOAA/Jeff Halverson)

In the upper atmosphere, a potent disturbance called a “shortwave trough” will swing through, containing an intense pocket of spin energy (what we call “vorticity”), as shown below. This pocket will induce strong uplift of air as it approaches, and may help to organize a squall line.



Upper level energy will move in from the west this afternoon, invigorating storms. (NOAA/Jeff Halverson)

The dip or trough in the jet flow will also strengthen mid-level winds over Washington, meaning the wind shear (increase in winds with altitude) will be enough to cause storm cells to intensify and become longer lived.

We expect cells to organize into arc-shaped segments, or even a single, long squall line, as suggested by this morning’s models (shown below).

Figure C



Storms will exit to our east after sunset tonight, with a slight chance of a renegade storm thereafter. (NOAA/Jeff Halverson)

There will be two hazards this afternoon from these storms: Damaging wind gusts and flash flooding. Not every location will experience damaging winds, but we expect that spotty downbursts containing wind gusts from 60 to 70 mph, will generate a few severe thunderstorm warnings. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our region in a slight risk zone for severe storms.



The Storm Prediction Center has included the DMV under a "slight risk" for severe weather this evening. We are also under a "slight risk" for excessive rainfall/flooding. (NOAA/Jeff Halverson)

Additionally, with upper level winds blowing parallel to the front for several hours, storm cells may repeatedly initiate and pass over the same locations. This process, called cell training, may cause localized heavy rains and possibly some flash flooding. Some spots may pick up two to three inches in a short time. This poses a risk to locations that received excessive rain Tuesday, including Baltimore. The Weather Prediction Center, accordingly, has declared a slight risk of flash flooding for the Interstate 95 corridor.