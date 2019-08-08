

Sunset at the Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday. (chasingmailboxes/Flickr)

6/10: Humidity does moderate but heat won’t abate so no higher rating will I accommodate.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Increasing sunshine, not as humid. Highs: 86-91

Tonight: Mainly clear, light breeze. Lows: 67-73

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, slight p.m. shower chance. Highs: 85-89

FORECAST IN DETAIL

After yesterday’s storms, we deserve a break and we actually get it. There’s unlikely any rain today and just a slight chance of a shower tomorrow. Then, not only are storm chances about as low as you can get for a summer weekend, but humidity levels drop to quite comfortable levels. So don’t miss out: Get out and enjoy!

Today (Thursday): Some clouds could linger into midmorning, but mostly sunny skies emerge by midday. Winds are light from the west and start to lower humidity, but it is still moderate (mid-60s for dew points). Highs are mainly in the upper 80s, but hot spots reach 90. Confidence: High

Tonight: There is a slight chance of a stray thunderstorm in the evening, mainly northwest of the city. Otherwise, skies remain mainly cloud-free, with light west breezes persisting. Lows are in the upper 60s outside the Beltway, lower 70s inside. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Sunny skies dominate, but a few clouds pop up in the afternoon and could squeeze out a shower. Light northwest winds continue to pull in drier air and, while nothing dramatic, definitely more comfortable, with dew points slipping to the lower 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clear skies afford a great view of the waxing moon as it passes by Jupiter in the southern sky. Winds are nearly calm and lows range through the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday is pretty close to perfect for mid-August. Humidity is practically low (dew points in the upper 50s) and skies are sun-filled. Highs are low to mid-80s. Overnight lows are mainly low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunshine remains in control on Sunday, with only slightly more humid conditions (lower 60s dew points). Highs creep a little higher, too, in the mid- to upper 80s. A clear evening shows off the nearly full moon now cavorting with Saturn. Lows hold in the mid-60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Monday continues the trend of warming and increasing humidity getting us back to less desirable conditions to start the week. Shower chances remain very low under mostly sunny skies, with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Confidence: Medium