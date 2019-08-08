Today was our 42nd day at or above 90 degrees this year, and we’re now almost a full week above the average for a whole summer. A weak cold front working our direction may send us a round or two of scattered showers and storms this evening and tonight. None of the rounds look particularly impressive. It will still be hot Friday, but not too humid.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: A few storms may try to trickle into the area heading into sunset. They’ll generally be falling apart as they do so, but it’s not impossible that some rain and rumbles would survive the journey. It’s also not impossible that we’ll see additional activity late night, but it’s hard to bet on that given the timing. In both cases, the rain will be brief where it falls. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy. Lows will mainly be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will be from the southwest and west around 5 to 10 mph.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Friday): Skies will be rather sunny and quite blue thanks to drier air filtering into the region. Highs should aim for the upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds will be from the northwest at around 10 to 15 mph. Humidity will start off moderate but will decrease by late in the day.



Wednesday evening's sunset in Southeast Washington. (angela n./Flickr)

See David Streit’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

New Jersey twister: A tornado rated EF0 on a zero to six scale touched down in Springfield, N.J., on Wednesday. It caused minimal damage.

so I think I drove into a tornado pic.twitter.com/tD5OqM48Ct — jenny from the field (@jenpopescu) August 7, 2019

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.