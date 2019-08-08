

Typhoons Lekima, left, and Krosa as viewed from the Japanese satellite Himawari on Thursday. (Japanese Meteorological Agency)

Not one but two major typhoons are barreling across the Pacific, churning over the Philippine and East China seas with extreme winds and menacing waves. China, Taiwan and Japan are monitoring their progress closely.

The first, Typhoon Lekima, is about 200 miles east-southeast of Taipei, Taiwan. Maximum sustained winds near the center are at 150 mph, making it a strong Category 4 equivalent. It’s set to pass near or over the Japanese island of Miyako-Jima, which is home to more than 50,000 inhabitants. They’re likely to see winds topping 120 to 130 mph. The Japanese Meteorological Agency is also predicting a seven-foot storm surge. Nearby, the Yaeyama Islands should escape the eyewall, the zone of the most extreme winds surrounding the calm storm center, but hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding will still threaten.

#Typhoon #LEKIMA's powerful (but narrow) core is inching closer to #Japan's Ryukyu Islands. Who gets smashed and who gets off easy all comes down to random trochoidal wobbles now. Crazy. pic.twitter.com/SnU7qbzNRU — Josh Morgerman (@iCyclone) August 8, 2019

From there, Lekima will churn toward China, making landfall sometime Friday night into early Saturday near Wenzhou, about 200 miles south of Shanghai. The China Meteorological Administration has issued an Orange Warning [typhoon] for the city of 3 million, where Category 2-equivalent winds of 90 to 105 mph can be expected. Depending on the ultimate track, a storm surge may also cause some inundation along the banks of the Oujiang River.

Double tropical trouble in the western Pacific.



Such a cool loop of Typhoon Lekima & Tropical Storm Krosa. pic.twitter.com/2mupvPQNTl — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) August 7, 2019

Winds around 60 to 70 mph will blow through Shanghai during the second half of the weekend, where a Blue Warning [rainfall] is in effect. Up to half a foot of rain can be expected. Lekima will then continue to weaken as it tours the east coast of China, arriving in Beijing sometime Tuesday into Wednesday with little more fanfare than a rainy day.

Meanwhile, Lekima has company. Krosa, a borderline storm equivalent to a Category 2 or 3, has sustained winds of 115 mph at its core. It’s about 600 miles north-northwest of Guam, stirring up the seas with 40-foot waves. It will meander north over the next five days or so, gradually weakening to Category 1 strength as it approaches Japan. It may maintain that strength, however, if it ends up making landfall late next week, able to tap into the warm waters of the Kuroshio Current.

It may seem as though the Northwest Pacific is bursting with energy, but the current season is actually right on par with what a “typical” year should feature. So far this season, there have been nine named storms — exactly average for Aug. 8. Three systems have reached Category 3 equivalent strength or greater.

Lekima and Krosa are drawing attention on social media because of their strength, structure and eerie presentation.

The storms appeared to make a face Wednesday evening:

The Pacific Ocean has a smiling face right now. Two eyes and all.



Spooked. pic.twitter.com/wE3I0qDqNU — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) August 8, 2019

Their juxtaposition also bears some resemblance to the famous work of art “The Starry Night” by Vincent van Gogh:

#Lekima and #Krosa spent the Chinese Valentine's Day together yesterday and got stronger today. It looks like 'The Star Night' by #Vincent ... The true color image is taken by the Chinese #FY4A satellite. pic.twitter.com/le5e0XXMtV — Xin Zhang (@zhangxin_dawn) August 8, 2019

After these two typhoons come to pass, however, there’s little going on across the world. The Atlantic, Central Pacific, Eastern Pacific and Indian Ocean basins are all devoid of tropical cyclones — without even any “areas to watch.” With each passing day, we’re inching deeper into the heart of hurricane season. And the tropics will wake up. It’s not a question of if, but when.

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.