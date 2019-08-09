

If you're hoping for some rain, there's nothing widespread or substantial likely in the coming days. (Michael Coffman/Michael Coffman via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

7/10: Focusing on the positive... It’s less humid. A mainly sunny day. Around 90, but not stagnant and gross, with a slight wind at times

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Sunny, breezy. Isolated storm? Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s.

Tonight: Clear with calming wind. Lows: 60s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Slight breeze. Highs: Mid- to upper 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

It’s still borderline hot for many of the upcoming days, minus the steaminess we’re used to in August around here. Let’s take what we can get! If you’re in a local dry spot and hoping for some rain, unfortunately nothing widespread or substantial is likely in the coming days.

Today (Friday): Skies should stay mostly sunny thanks to drier air and lower humidity (dew points falling to the 50s). You’ll probably also notice the courier of said drier air — northwesterly winds could gust near 20 mph in a few spots during midday and afternoon hours. High temperatures still manage to get a bit above average for this point in August, perhaps upper 80s to low 90s. A midday or afternoon cloud cluster, shower or quick thunderstorm can’t be ruled out completely, but better odds are south and east. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: The region should cool off a bit, with 60s being the ultimate low temperature regime by dawn. If skies stay as clear as currently expected, be sure to find the waxing moon as it passes by Jupiter in the southern sky. Winds calm noticeably, more and more each hour after sunset. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Other than a few midday clouds and — okay — the tiniest chance of a quick sprinkle, it’s a great August day. Humidity remains low (dew points in the 50s) for this time of year. High temperatures may try to stay below 90, too! Likely in the mid- to upper 80s. Afternoon northwesterly breezes could top 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies clear, breezes calm and we cool off a bit more than recently. Low temperatures should bottom out in the low to mid-60s. With dew points remaining in the 50s, it’s almost tempting to open the windows (at least in the cooler, suburban spots). Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: The low humidity may increase just a tad, but we should still find it enjoyable enough for August. Sunny, blue skies should dominate, while breezes remain light and variable in direction. A few cool spots in the higher elevations may top out in the low 80s, but closer to downtown and points south, a few upper 80s are possible. We’ll refine as we get closer. Still, a decent day for outdoor activities! Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Southerly breezes — light but steady — may help transport some muggier air back into the region, with dew points rising back into the 60s. Overall, it should remain mostly clear and calm. We may only cool to around 70 degrees downtown, but mid-60s are possible for most locations well away from the Beltway. It’s a good night for astronomy watchers to find the nearly full moon now in proximity with Saturn. Confidence: Medium

Humidity and rain chances slowly ease back into the region Monday and Tuesday. Heat index values may again approach familiar, but steamy, mid- to upper 90s. That’s because medium-high humidity (dew points at least in the mid-60s if not near 70) may combine with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s. Both days should end up partly sunny, on balance. Highest chance for a shower or storm is late afternoon into evening. Confidence: Medium