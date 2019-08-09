More than three-dozen people are dead and thousands have been forced from their homes as floods ravage parts of southern India, particularly the state of Kerala, which was devastated by flooding in 2018. The floods are associated with the Indian monsoon, but even for a seasonal weather phenomenon known to produce heavy rainfall, the ongoing event stands out as unusually severe.

Rain fell in tearing sheets Thursday in Ooty, like it was trying to rip the hill station off its mountain. Outside the town was what appeared to be a river that frothed beyond a row of trees at the side of the street, its surface blown into grayish caps by the gusts. Rain beat on the roofs of cars as if it, too, wanted out of the storm.

Up ahead, traffic slowed as drivers approached the bridge, which turned out not to be a bridge at all, just as the river turned out not to be a river, either.

The bridge was a regular road, and the river was composed of water that had swept down the surrounding mountains and rushed across the street, flooding the fields beyond.

Ooty, also known as Udhagamandalam, is a small hill station in the South Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Over a period of 24 hours that began Wednesday, more rain fell in the nearby avalanche region of the state — 32 inches — than has ever been recorded there, according to state government data being verified by the India Meteorological Department.

Outside a government office, a man named Ganesh pulled up in a truck and offered a ride into town. He introduced himself as an aide worker from Ooty who had moved back after spending a lot of time in Europe and the Middle East when he had worked for American Express. He was driving out to what he had heard was a particularly bad landslide, hoping to help with whatever supplies he had in the back.

“People are suffering,” he said.

On Friday, Ganesh answered the phone, but his voice faded in and out. Service was patchy, and anyway he’d have to call back because he was going to be out for a while. He was driving through the relentless rain, on his way to the aftermath of yet another landslide. He’d counted 17 of them on Thursday, but already on Friday there seemed to be more.

More than a foot of rain falls in one day

Reuters reports that at least 28 people have been killed and 200,000 displaced amid the flooding, which has isolated several districts in Maharashtra state. Mumbai, a city of more than 18 million, borders the Arabian Sea in western Maharashtra. There, heavy rains have reportedly isolated rail passengers, grinding service to a halt after rendering several stretches of track impassible. The state of Kerala has seen heavy flood damage for the second straight year.

In 2018, Kerala was hit was its most severe flooding in at least a century due to an extreme barrage of monsoon rains, killing hundreds and displacing at least 150,000.

About 150 miles south of there is Mahabaleshwar, a community of roughly 12,000 nestled in the hills of the Western Ghats range. The town has seen more than half a foot of rain every day in August. From Saturday, Aug. 3, to Thursday, Aug. 8, more than 10 inches of rain fell each day. Fifteen inches fell on Monday amid a three-day period that featured more than three feet of rain. According to data pulled from Ogimet.com, more than eight feet of rain have fallen in Mahabaleshwar since the start of August.

To put that into perspective, that eclipses in one week the record-setting rainfall that drenched D.C. throughout all of 2018.

It comes as no surprise that Mahabaleshwar may be reviewed as a candidate for the wettest place on Earth. Weather.com reports that some locations in and nearby there have picked up more than 15 feet of rain so far this summer. Mahabaleshwar consistently ranks among the wettest locations in the world.



Rescue personnel evacuate families affected by floods Friday at Eloor, in Ernakulam district, in the Indian state of Kerala. (AFP/Getty Images) (Str/AFP/Getty Images)

The mountains effectively squeeze moisture out of the air, focusing monsoonal rainfall toward narrow but extreme bull's-eyes.

The “monsoon” is not a tropical cyclone. In fact, monsoon doesn’t even technically refer to a storm. Instead, it describes a seasonal wind shift.

As summer approaches, air over India’s high terrain heats up. That leaves it less dense than air at the same altitude just offshore, allowing air over the mountains to rise. That draws in moisture-rich air from over both the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, fostering the growth of vigorous downpours. It’s a weeks-long, relentless peppering of precipitation.

Monsoonal storminess typically lasts from June to September in most spots; it takes a few weeks for the moist flow to arrive north, so southern portions of India see an earlier onset, some years beginning as soon as late May. Northern India sees a shorter monsoon season, but that doesn’t mean it’s not impactful.

The monsoon is vital for feeding India’s 1.4 billion people.

According to NOAA, some places receive more than 90 percent of their annual precipitation during this time frame, which could be as little as three months. It provides vital nourishment for crops, but can spell disaster for areas where the downpours linger for too long.

The India Meteorological Department is forecasting an additional 4 to 8 inches or more of rain throughout most of Karnataka and Maharashtra states on Friday, which includes Mahabaleshwar.

Former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda, who also served as the chief minister of Karnataka from 1994 to 1996, pleaded with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the floods a “national disaster of severe nature.”

Rain continued to lash Ooty and surrounding areas Thursday night into Friday, threatening records for all of South India. Coastal areas in neighboring states Karnataka and Kerala are already submerged, only one year after Kerala suffered its worst flooding in nearly a century. Members of Tamil Nadu’s State Disaster Response Force are responding in the Nilgiris region, of which Ooty is a part, as water threatens to breach more than a dozen dams in the area.

Colin Daileda contributed to this report from Ooty, in the Nilgiris region.