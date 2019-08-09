

High temperatures flirted with or reached 90 degrees yet again across the area this afternoon. It’s the city’s 43rd day of such temperatures this year, continuing an incredible run that started in earnest during late June. In a rarity of late, and with luck, we may get through the weekend without adding to the tally of 90-degree days.

Through tonight: Any storms are to our south and east this evening, and moving farther away. A northwest wind is transporting in more pleasant air as time passes. With dew points falling through the 50s, temperatures follow. Lows are mainly in the 60s, but some spots may touch the upper 50s.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Skies are mostly sunny, and humidity is low. High temperatures head toward the mid- and upper 80s most spots. Winds are from the northwest around 10 mph.

Sunday: Coming off lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s, it’s another near-perfect kind of day. Skies are sunny as high temperatures reach for the low and mid-80s and humidity remains negligible. Winds are from the northwest around 5 mph. Don’t get too used to it. Heat looks to return early next week.

Pollen update: Weed pollen is moderate/high at 14.06 grains per cubic meter of air. Mold spores are low/moderate. Tree and grass pollen is low.

