

A sunny August dawn on the Mall. (Erik Cox Photography/Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: Quite nice for August, and I’ll leave some room to bump up again Sunday!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid-to-upper 80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 58-68.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs: Mid-80s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

By this point in the summer, any sort of break in the heat is well-placed. It won’t last long, but the fact that it falls on a weekend makes it even better than it might otherwise be. And the somewhat cooler conditions come along with lower humidity. Just don’t get too used to it — heat and humidity are set to make a return early in the workweek.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Saturday): Skies are way more sunny than not, from start to finish. All that sun helps boost temperatures toward the mid- and upper 80s. With dew points in the 50s, humidity is about as low as it gets in the summer. Soak it in, if you can. (But with sunscreen, of course.) Winds are from the northwest around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Temperatures fall off relatively quickly through the evening, as the sun sets, thanks to plentiful dry air in place. That dry air should help stars glimmer under mostly clear skies through the night. Lows range from the upper 50s to mid-60s most spots. Winds are light from the north. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Sunday): Humidity stays low and clouds remain few. Temperatures may even end up a notch lower than today, with readings striving for the mid-80s overall. Light winds out of the north help keep humidity at bay for one more day. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: By evening or early overnight, winds are turning to come from the south. When they do that, increased moisture is the result. That should help keep low temperatures up compared with last night and tonight. Most spots end up in the 60s, which might be near 70 downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

By Monday, we’re back to typical summertime conditions around here. A south wind has sent humidity back into the moderate level, and highs head for the mid- and upper 80s. Skies are partly to mostly sunny. Confidence: Medium

Temperatures kick it up another few degrees for Tuesday as a cold front approaches. Skies are sunny early, but increasing clouds and a chance of showers and storms seems likely by afternoon. High temperatures range from near 90 to the mid-90s. Confidence: Medium