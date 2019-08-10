

A colorful scene at 16th and R by Angela N via Flickr. (Angela N/Angela N)

A taste of some fall weather in August isn’t so bad, right? Pending the final tally, today will likely end up being the “coolest” Saturday since mid-June. The best news is that its actually going to be slightly nicer on Sunday. Make sure to take advantage if you can, as it’s rare that the D.C. area has a weekend in mid-August with such agreeable weather.

Through tonight: It will be mostly clear and quite comfortable. Those stepping out for Saturday evening plans may even require an extra layer or two, as temperatures will dip into the low to mid-60s with a light northwest wind.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Near picture-perfect weather. The sun will be out early and often, but thankfully, temperatures won’t touch the brutal values typical of mid-August. Highs will top out in the mid-80s, with a refreshing north wind at around 5 to 10 mph. Clear, cool and calm again Sunday night with lows in the mid-60s.

Holy hail: Western Europe had some severe weather on Friday, and there were some impressive thunderstorms Saturday in Scotland. Not to be left out of the fun is Oregon, where the hail fell in such a volume Friday in Bend, on the eastern side of the Cascades, that it appeared as if it was a scene out of February and not August. The end of the summer is certainly an active meteorological time in all parts of the Northern Hemisphere.

