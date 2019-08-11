

A day for the geese at Constitution Gardens on Friday. (angela n. via Flickr)

8/10: It’s hot in the direct sun; there’s no avoiding that. But mid-80s and low humidity in mid-August? I’ll take it!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs: Mid-80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, rising humidity. Lows: Mid-60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow: Hotter and more humid, isolated p.m. storm? Highs: Near 90 to low 90s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Another winner closes out this weekend as we’ll enjoy one more day of relief from steamy summery conditions. Sunny, dry, and mid-80s is about as good as it gets around here this time of year, so enjoy it! Starting tomorrow, summer bites back. First with the heat and humidity returning, and then adding a return of storm chances by midweek.

Today (Sunday): A cool, refreshing morning sets the mood as we rise through the 60s and into the 70s with a light breeze from the north. That breeze stays with us and keeps the humidity levels down — dew points in the 50s — as afternoon highs head for the mid-80s. With high pressure overhead, skies are mostly sunny and mostly blue. Truly a day to get out and enjoy! Confidence: High

Tonight: One slight change happens overnight that makes all the difference in the world by morning. The center of high pressure moves east, over the ocean, and that turns our winds from the south, which starts the humidity heading higher again. It’s not overbearing — dew points rising into the low 60s by morning — but noticeable nonetheless. Overnight skies are partly cloudy with lows in the mid-60s to low 70s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): As they say, “all good things...” And so the heat and humidity return to start off the workweek. Temperatures head for near 90 to the low 90s, with dew points in the mid-60s, and scattered clouds are likely to bubble up in the heat of the day. The chance of storms is probably limited by warmer air aloft, but we can’t rule out an isolated storm or two, especially in our western suburbs late in the day. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: It starts to feel rather sticky as the breeze remains from the south. There should be enough of a breeze to keep much fog from forming, but it’s possible in areas where winds may go calm. Otherwise, we’re partly cloudy with lows only dropping into the mid-70s or so. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

A cold front sags toward us on Tuesday, but we stay on the warm side of it for much of the day. That allows temperatures to break into the low to mid-90s, with the heat index nearing 100 despite building clouds during the day. Afternoon storms seem likely and could be strong to severe into the evening, with muggy Tuesday night lows in the 70s. Confidence: Medium

The Wednesday forecast depends largely on how far south our front manages to push. If it gets far enough south into central or southern Virginia, then storm chances could decline. For now, though, there’s at least a chance the front lingers close enough for the possibility of scattered afternoon showers and storms, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Confidence: Low-Medium