4/10: Back to the summertime grind! Hazy, hot and humid. At least there are no storms. Yet.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs: 89-93

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Warm and muggy. Lows: 70-75

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. PM severe storms possible. Highs: Near 90 to mid-90s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Our small taste of soothing summer weather abruptly ends today, as the August heat and humidity we’re more accustomed to makes a return. Storms, some of which could turn severe, loudly reassert themselves on Tuesday. Midweek may continue to be stormy, but not as hot. Rain chances dwindle by late week as more seasonable warmth sneaks in. An early look at the weekend? Not too bad.

Today (Monday): A bright sky early, combined with a gentle southerly breeze, helps temperatures rise though the 70s and into the 80s by midmorning. Unfortunately, humidity also cranks up as we warm, with dew points heading for the mid-60s this afternoon. These dew points will team with highs near 90 to make it feel more like 95 or so. Confidence: High

Tonight: We turn partly cloudy for the evening and it becomes even more humid. Dew points are creeping up into the upper 60s, which is closing in on high humidity. It’ll be a muggy kind of warm, with lows ranging from 70 to 75. Winds remain light and southerly. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): The day starts less friendly than recently, with more clouds obscuring the sun. That said, enough sun should peek through to call it a partly sunny afternoon. Thanks to high humidity (dew points in the low to mid-70s), highs that surge to 90 or 95 (making it feel like 100 or 105 at times). Showers and storms should become widespread and a few storm clusters could turn strong to severe, with damaging winds, torrential downpours, and even some hail the primary threats. There is also some chance that the whole day ends up cloudier and rainier, which would negate the severe risk somewhat and perhaps keep highs in the 80s. That’s a less likely scenario for now. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Storms could still be widespread early evening before decreasing in coverage and weakening with the loss of daylight. By late evening, we’re just mostly cloudy, warm, and sticky, with lows settling in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday looks mostly cloudy behind the front, but it should be close enough to the area to keep a chance of showers and storms in play for the afternoon and evening. Storms are unlikely to be severe thanks to the cloud cover and cooler highs in the mid- to upper 80s, but some may produce heavy rain. Confidence: Medium

The stretch of more seasonable warmth should continue for Thursday and Friday under partly sunny skies. Far southern portions of the area could see afternoon/evening showers and storms if the front stalls a bit. Otherwise, most of us reach the mid-80s for highs with dew points near 70. Confidence: Medium

The weekend should be mostly sunny and dry, with a small chance of a shower or storm each day. Highs are still seasonable in the mid- to upper 80s with moderately high humidity. Confidence: Medium