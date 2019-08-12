

The Capital Wheel at sunset last week. (Edward Wood/Flickr)

Summertime heat and humidity returned to the region today. It was enough to get Washington to day 44 of 90 degrees or higher, which is now about eight days past the average for a whole year and a whopping 16 days ahead of average to date. Tomorrow may offer another, but the bigger story there is arguably the chance for intense storms.

Through Tonight: Bubbly clouds of the day wane with sunset, but high-level clouds keep on blowing by through the night. Moisture levels are on the increase as dew points rise to about 70 degrees. That means despite mostly clear skies, temperatures won’t fall too readily. Lows are mainly in the low and mid-70s.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Showers may move through in the early morning, but otherwise partial sun greets the day, and that should be the story for a while. Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms are developing across the region by the afternoon and continuing into the evening. Heavy rain, lightning and the potential for damaging winds are the main threats, but an isolated tornado or large hail can’t be ruled out. As long as we do see some sun, temperatures should rise to about 90 or into the low 90s. With high levels of humidity, that means heat indexes in the mid-90s. Winds are out of the south around 10 to 15 mph and stronger near storms.

Pollen update: Weed pollen is low/moderate, as are mold spores. Tree and grass pollen is low.

More 90s: Tomorrow may make day 45 at or above 90 degrees, although then we may get a short break, with more possible this weekend into next week. Even if the 90s ended today, we would be around the top 15 percent of years on record. Moving into the top 10 percent seems a decent bet at this point.



Weather model forecast for D.C. over the next 10 days. (weatherbell.com)

