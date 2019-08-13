TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

5/10: Heat won’t be excessive, but storms may be on the strong side

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mixed cloud cover, scattered showers and storms, some severe. Highs: 88-92.

Tonight: Evening storms. Partly cloudy, muggy. Lows: 72-76.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, possible t-storm. Highs: 84-88.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

A warm, humid and unstable weather pattern takes hold today, bringing considerable clouds, showers, and then some stronger to severe afternoon to evening thunderstorms. Some of these storms could be severe, with heavy rain, damaging winds, and hail. An isolated tornado is not out of the question, either. Cloud cover lingers into tomorrow and Thursday as a frontal boundary keeps shower and storm chances around with moderate humidity. Beyond this, look for a warm and muggy Friday into the weekend with more sunshine, but we can’t rule out an afternoon or evening thunderstorm.

Today (Tuesday): Partly to mostly cloudy morning with scattered light showers possible. Our midday to afternoon features mixed clouds and some sun with developing scattered showers or thunderstorms that could continue into the evening. Some storms may include strong gusty winds, heavy downpours, and small hail. Highs should reach the upper 80s to potentially the low 90s, depending on the extent of cloud cover. Moderate to high humidity (dew points in the low to middle 70s) makes it feel uncomfortable either way. Rainfall totals vary widely from just a trace upwards to locally one inch or greater. Light winds from the south except gusty around storms. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Scattered evening showers and storms with still a chance of a shower overnight under partly cloudy skies as temperatures drift toward lows in the lower to middle 70s... and it is still muggy. Winds light from the south and west. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly cloudy, scattered mainly afternoon to evening showers and storms, still moderately muggy (dew points around 70 degrees), but high temperatures just manage the middle to maybe upper 80s range. Storms are less likely to be severe, but could still generate a gusty wind and heavy downpour at times. Otherwise, light winds blow from the west and northwest. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy and still a chance of a shower or storm, especially in the evening. Temperatures drop to lows in the upper 60s in the outer suburbs to the muggy low 70s in the city again. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD



A thunderstorm closes in. (Credit: Joe Flood via Flickr)

Thursday should bring partly sunny skies attempt to make a comeback with highs in the middle 80s and slightly lower humidity (dew points mainly in the 60s). However, with the front nearby, we could still see some scattered afternoon to evening thunderstorms pop up across the area. Thursday night looks partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

Friday features the return of moderate mugginess with mostly sunny skies and highs climbing back into the upper 80s to around 90. A widely scattered late day shower or thunderstorm is still possible (into the evening too). Friday night looks partly cloudy and muggy with lows near 70. Confidence: Medium

The weekend looks typical for the summer. Partly to mostly sunny skies should prevail as highs reach the upper 80s to around 90 with moderate humidity. Both days run the risk of a late day or evening thunderstorm. Saturday night may see a few clouds with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s again. Confidence: Medium