6/10: Early cloud cover and maybe a few showers and storms through the day hold back the heat just a bit, but not the humidity.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: A few showers and storms possible. Highs: Upper 80s.

Tonight: Isolated shower or t’shower? Lows: Upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow: Chance of a few showers, t’shower. Highs: Mid-80s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Temperatures stay fairly tolerable for mid-August the next few days, although they do heat up this weekend, especially by Sunday. As for the humidity, that remains locked in place, with muggy dew points near 70 to the low 70s throughout the forecast period. Any storms look to be isolated or scattered rather than widespread.

Today (Wednesday): Could see an isolated shower this morning, and a few showers and storms this afternoon, as a cold front comes through. There should be plenty of dry periods, but keep in mind the chance of a brief downpour and wind gusts. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies this morning should turn partly sunny by afternoon, with high humidity as highs reach the upper 80s. Winds are generally light from the north. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Just an isolated shower or thundershower possible this evening and overnight. The mugginess remains as lows settle in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): With the front lingering to our south and low pressure nearby, we’ll continue with the chance of a few showers and maybe a thundershower as we head through the day. A light breeze from the northeast and east promotes partly to mostly cloudy skies, with moderate-to-high humidity and highs in the mid-80s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Still the risk of an isolated shower or thundershower through the evening and overnight. The humidity stays in place with lows back down to the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium



Fair skies over the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair on Monday. (Victoria Pickering via Flickr)

A LOOK AHEAD

We’re looking at a typical summertime setup Friday through Sunday, with high humidity and gradually higher temperatures. Highs head for the upper 80s Friday, around 90 to the low 90s Saturday, and low to mid-90s Sunday, with a chance of isolated showers or storms each day. Saturday-night lows stay up near 70 to the mid-70s. Confidence: Medium