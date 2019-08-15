TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Plenty of clouds and humid, isolated showers possible. Highs: 82-86

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, humid, showers possible. Lows: 67-73

Tomorrow: Clouds gradually decrease, minor shower risk. Highs: 85-89

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The good news is we are halfway through August, bad news is we are only halfway through August. Significant humidity is unrelenting for the next 5 days but heat waits until the weekend to really kick in. Showers are widely scattered later today into early tomorrow and then minimal until late weekend.

Today (Thursday): Thanks to plenty of clouds temperatures are slow to climb with highs holding mainly in the mid-80s. High humidity (lower 70s for dewpoints) makes it feel worse. A few light showers may pop up in the afternoon but most areas stay dry. Breezes are light from the northeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers and a possible thunderstorm are a little more likely as the evening progresses but unlikely to hit more than half of the area. Glimpses of the full moon will be hard to come by. Breezes are nearly calm and humidity remains high. Lows hold in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): There are still a few showers possible through the day but coverage remains scant. More breaks in the clouds are likely to push highs to the mid-to-upper 80s and dewpoints in the lower 70s keep the humidity uncomfortable. Winds are nearly calm. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: An isolated shower is still possible in the evening. Humidity remains on the high side with calm winds. Overnight lows are upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday is sunnier and hotter with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and relatively high humidity. Overnight lows are upper 60s to lower 70s but mid-70s are likely downtown. Confidence: Medium

Sunshine is plentiful to start Sunday but there is the risk that some scattered thunderstorms in the Midwest could reach the area by late day or more likely overnight. Highs are mainly lower 90s and lows upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Monday could still harbor a few showers in the area but again coverage is likely to remain very spotty. Highs should be upper 80s to lower 90s. Confidence: Low-Medium