TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

7/10: More sun than clouds, and yes, it’s muggier than not. At least rain chances are (somewhat) low and it’s not too hot.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Muggy. Shower/storm chance. Highs: Mid- to upper 80s.

Tonight: Slight shower/storm chance. Lows: Around 70 to mid-70s.

Saturday: Sunnier. Isolated shower/storm chance. Highs: 89-95.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Shower/storm? Highs: Low to mid-90s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

High, steamy humidity holds strong as temperatures rise in the coming days. Rain chances remain under 50 percent for either showers or storms. Fairly classic July conditions in D.C. … but, now that it’s mid-August, we could argue heat index values above 100 are no longer appropriate!

Today (Friday): Showers and even some storms are possible throughout the day, but overall chances of getting wet are fairly low (around 30 percent). If any develop, they should be widely separated and not cover too much of the region. With partly sunny skies, high temperatures easily reach the mid- to upper 80s. High humidity (dew points at or above 70 degrees) means heat index values could be around the mid-90s at times. Light southeast winds are possible during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: It’s partly cloudy with a few hit-or-miss isolated showers or storms possible (20 percent chance), but overall rain chances are on the decrease — along with any breezes. Mugginess looks nearly awful, with high humidity (dew points in the low 70s) holding tight, even as temperatures slowly dip toward 70 degrees. Mid-70s likely downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Sunnier skies may help boost temperatures to around 90 degrees. Perhaps a few mid-90s readings around and south of the Beltway. With relatively high humidity (dew points around 70 degrees) we may see heat index values in the mid- to upper 90s. Yes we have a slight (20 percent) chance of a shower or storm, but nothing strong or long-lasting is expected. Calm morning winds may near 10 mph from the south by midafternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy with, again, fairly muggy conditions (dew points around 70 degrees). A few showers or storms may pop in the early-morning hours, but chances remain low at this point. A few luckier spots get down toward the 70-degree mark, with mid-70s downtown. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: Mostly sunny with generally high humidity still around (dew points around 70 degrees). A few showers and storms are possible, especially in the early morning and late afternoon, but timing is subject to change. As it stands now, nothing organized or widespread is expected. High temperatures should reach the low to mid-90s fairly easily, with heat index values in the low 100s. Ugh. Confidence: Low-Medium

Sunday night: Showers and storms are a bit more likely overnight. Mid-70s to around 80 degrees may be about as “cool” as we get before dawn for our nighttime low temperatures. Skies should stay partly cloudy, if showers and storms don’t develop. Confidence: Low-Medium

Spotty showers and storms are possible during a muggy Monday and Tuesday. Heat index values may again approach a familiar, but steamy, 100 degrees or so. That’s because high humidity (dew points of 70 degrees or more) may combine with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s. Both days should end up partly sunny on balance. The highest chance for a southerly breeze, along with a shower or storm, is in the late afternoon into evening. Confidence: Low-Medium