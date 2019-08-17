

The National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington. (Tim Brown/Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: It’s starting to feel a bit like a never-ending summer.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Near 90 to low 90s.

Tonight: Mostly to partly clear. Lows: Low to mid-70s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Near 90 to mid-90s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

While summer’s days are waning according to the calendar, that’s not the case with the weather. Temperatures look to reach or exceed 90 degrees for most of the next week. We kick off the heat wave this weekend. Any storm chances are low. However, humidity is high.

Today (Saturday): Skies are partly to mostly sunny through the day. High pressure is building in, so shower or storm chances are even lower than recent days. With all the humidity, the air is a bit hazy, and it only makes it feel less comfortable. Highs around 90 and into the low 90s deliver heat indexes in the mid-90s for much of the afternoon. Winds are from the south around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: There’s an outside shot at an isolated shower or storm this evening. Otherwise, partly cloudy and muggy. It’s the last 8 p.m. sunset in the city for a long time, so enjoy it! Lows settle in the 70s. Winds are light from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): It’s a lot like today, but probably slightly hotter. Some clouds bubble in the afternoon, and a storm or two may develop. High temperatures are mostly in the low 90s, with humidity pushing heat indexes into the mid- and upper 90s. Take it easy out there! Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Any shower or storm threat wanes with the sun dipping below the horizon. The steam batch persists as lows settle across the 70s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

There’s no major change to the pattern, but we’re still stewing over time, so it’s probably another touch hotter for Monday. Skies are partly sunny and an isolated storm or two may fire up in the afternoon. The main story is the heat and high humidity. Highs head for the mid-90s and heat indexes rise to and past 100. Confidence: Medium

This hot record is on repeat, as it has been most of the summer. Tuesday’s another one, with highs heading toward the mid-90s seeming a good bet. And once more, any shower or storm action is isolated at most. Confidence: Medium