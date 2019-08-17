

A few storm scenes from the past 15 years. (Kevin Ambrose)

Fifteen years ago, I joined this site as a photographer. At the time, it was a new and independent website called Capital Weather which launched on Feb. 3, 2004. The blog became popular and later evolved into the Capital Weather Gang when it joined the Washington Post in January of 2008.

From 2004 to the present, I’ve photographed many different types of weather events, but thunderstorms and snowstorms are always my favorites to shoot despite the challenging conditions that accompany many of the events.

For my anniversary, I thought it would be interesting to showcase some of the weather photos and videos I’ve posted here over the past 15 years. You’ll probably remember a few of the weather events, like Snowmaggedon and the Derecho of 2012, but I’ve also included a few weather events that are probably forgotten by most.

The photos and videos are posted below in reverse chronological order, starting with Tuesday’s thunderstorm and stepping back in time to my first storm photo for the blog on May 21, 2004. I hope you enjoy the photo selections.



Cloud-to-ground lightning strikes near the Mall during the late evening of Aug. 13, 2019. (Kevin Ambrose)



Lightning strikes south of D.C. during the evening of May 30, 2019. (Kevin Ambrose)



A massive display of cloud-to-cloud lightning covers the sky over Washington, D.C., Sept. 7, 2018. (Kevin Ambrose)



Great Falls at flood stage, June 4, 2018. (Kevin Ambrose)



A rare spring snowstorm in Washington, D.C., March 21, 2018. (Kevin Ambrose)



A partial solar eclipse over the Washington Monument is filtered by clouds, Aug. 21, 2017. (Kevin Ambrose)



Snow, sleet and freezing rain fall with blooming cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin, March 14, 2017. (Kevin Ambrose)



A vivid lightning flash during the evening of July 19, 2016. (Kevin Ambrose)

This roll cloud was recorded in time-lapse over Washington, D.C., May 14, 2016. (Kevin Ambrose)



Sledding at the Capitol, Jan. 25, 2016. (Kevin Ambrose)



The author and his truck with 28 inches of snow in Oakton, Va, Jan. 24, 2016. (Kevin Ambrose)

A time-lapse rainbow video shot from the Lincoln Memorial on July 8, 2014. (Kevin Ambrose)



A double rainbow and its reflection at the Reflecting Pool, July 8, 2014. (Kevin Ambrose)



A spectacular lightning flash over Washington, D.C., June 25, 2014. (Kevin Ambrose)



A very colorful sunrise at the Tidal Basin as an Alberta Clipper approaches with cloud cover and virga, Jan. 25, 2014. (Kevin Ambrose)



A guard is on post at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a snowstorm, Jan. 21, 2014. (Kevin Ambrose)



Sunrise at the Tidal Basin with the cherry blossoms at peak bloom, April 9, 2013. (Kevin Ambrose)



Derecho scenes from June 29, 2012. (Kevin Ambrose)

A Derecho video from June 29, 2012. (Kevin Ambrose)



Three simultaneous cloud-to-ground lightning bolts frame the Jefferson Memorial, Sept. 28, 2011. (Kevin Ambrose)



This lightning-filled view of the Washington skyline was created by stacking 34 exposures of a thunderstorm into a single frame. This composite view represents 48 minutes of lightning strikes during the evening of July 11, 2011. (Kevin Ambrose)



The White House viewed from the top of the Washington Monument after a snowstorm, Jan. 11, 2011. (Kevin Ambrose)



Scenes on the Mall after Snowmaggedon and Snoverkill, February 12, 2010. (Kevin Ambrose)



Fog and rain at Great Falls with fall foliage reaching peak color, Oct. 24, 2009. (Kevin Ambrose)



A dying thunderstorm moves past D.C. at dusk, July 27, 2009. (Kevin Ambrose)



Heavy snow falls on the Capitol Christmas tree after the tree lighting ceremony, Dec. 5, 2007. (Kevin Ambrose)



A line of severe thunderstorms approaches the Tidal Basin while the cherry blossoms are at peak bloom, April 3, 2006. (Kevin Ambrose)



Heavy snow falls on the Mall, Feb. 12, 2006. (Kevin Ambrose)



Lightning strikes the Washington Monument, July 1, 2005. (Kevin Ambrose)



Beautiful weather for cherry blossom viewing and photography, April 10, 2005. (Kevin Ambrose)