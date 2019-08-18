

The Dupont Circle fountain on Saturday. (angela n./Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: Unless you’re spending the day in a movie theater, at the beach, or in the pool, it’s just too darn hot.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Hot n’ humid. Only an isolated storm or two. Highs: Mid-90s.

Tonight: Sticky and steamy. Lows: 75-80.

Tomorrow: Hot n’ humid again, even less chance for a storm. Highs: Mid-90s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

This stretch of hot and humid weather shows no sign of stopping, at least not anytime soon. And, what’s worse, after the wettest year on record last year, these past few weeks, we can’t seem to buy a nice, soaking rain! That trend continues for the next couple of days, at least, with heat settling in and heat indexes reaching the century mark or higher during the afternoon hours. As we head toward midweek, the heat remains but storms could become a little more widespread as conducive conditions for rain slink toward us.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Sunday): Any low clouds should dissipate early, leaving us mostly sunny skies and a building torch. Temperatures rise quickly through the 80s and into the 90s by the afternoon, with highs in the mid-90s likely. Given dew points in the lower 70s, the humidity is gross and the heat index could reach 100 to 105 at peak. Plan accordingly. As we’ve seen recently, a few isolated thunderstorms may pop up during the heat of the day, but only a lucky few will see temporary heat relief. A light south wind does nothing to offer much cooling. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Don’t expect darkness to offer a break from the oppressiveness. Skies are partly cloudy overnight with light south winds continuing but conditions remain very sticky. Temperatures are slow to fall and overnight lows reach the mid-to-upper 70s, with downtown areas likely staying around 80 degrees. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the midweek...

Tomorrow (Monday): Expect more of the same as we head back to work. It’s possible we’ll even add a degree or two with a little more consistent sun. Skies are mostly sunny, and even with the heat and humidity, afternoon thunderstorms remain few and far between. Southerly winds continue to supply the moisture and humidity with temperatures again maxing out in the mid-90s or so. That means heat index again rises into the 100 to 105 degree range. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: The sauna continues into the evening and overnight with a little more cloud cover potentially keeping things even stickier, if you can imagine. Partly-to-mostly cloudy conditions are the norm and it’s just not pleasant to be out in it. This is what I like to call “insta-sweat," with lows in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday may offer some relief, if you want to call it that, in the way of a slightly increased chance for afternoon thunderstorms. It’s still hot, and it’s still humid, and it’s still rather sunny much of the day. It’s still also in the 90s. My sprinklers could use a break so I, for one, am rooting for storms. Overnight, the storm chances linger through the evening before waning and leaving skies on the cloudier side for the rest of the night. Lows remain in the mid-to-upper 70s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Hot. Humid. Chance of storms. Get the gist? Wednesday offers little to update in the day-to-day forecast as we’re still stuck in a tropical air mass. Once again, a chance for some afternoon and evening storms are our only chance for a quick reprieve from the oppressive heat and humidity. Expect to once again add a notch to our 90-degree day count. Confidence: Low-Medium