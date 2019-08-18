Keep an eye out for pop-up storms for the rest of the afternoon. Some of these storms will feature torrential downpours and small hail. Otherwise, we continue to be stuck in this hot and humid stretch of weather with no real break in sight until the end of this week.

Through tonight: Isolated thunderstorms will continue to pop up during the remaining daylight hours. These storms will be slow-moving and loaded with rain, so some urban flash flooding is possible in areas where the storm cells linger long enough. Warm and quite muggy overnight, with lows in the mid-70s and areas of patchy fog.



The dog days of summer at the Arlington County Fair. (Wolfkann/Flickr)

Tomorrow (Monday): Another hot and humid day with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Afternoon highs will be in the mid- to upper-90s with heat-index values over the century mark. Mostly cloudy, warm and humid again tomorrow night with lows in the mid- to upper-70s.

