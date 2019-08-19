

A hot day at the Vietnam War Memorial on Sunday. (Kevin Wolf via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

3/10: This heat and humidity wore out its welcome weeks ago. Time for this nonsense to end.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Hot, humid, isolated storms. Highs: 93-98.

Tonight: A few evening storms. Muggy. Lows: 72-78.

Tomorrow: Hot, humid, scattered storms. Highs: 92-97.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’re in the thick of yet another heat wave, which won’t break until Thursday. Factoring in the humidity, afternoon temperatures feel like 100-plus for the next few days. Storms are possible most of these days but may be most numerous Thursday, when a cold front arrives. Finally, by Friday and especially over the weekend, cooler and less humid air moves in.

(The Washington Post/The Washington Post)

Today (Monday): This has a chance to be the week’s hottest day. The combination of heat and humidity is pretty brutal, with afternoon peak heat index values between 100 and 105. Actual air temperatures reach the mid-90s, while light winds from the southwest (around 5 mph) take little edge off the heat. Like on Sunday, a couple of storms could fire up (there’s a 20 percent chance you see measurable rain at your location), mostly in the afternoon. Confidence: medium-high.

Tonight: A few storms could linger into the evening, but mainly it’s just muggy with partly cloudy skies and lows ranging through the 70s. Confidence: medium-high.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s more or less a repeat of Monday, with highs in the mid-90s, but storms may be somewhat more numerous (30 percent chance). Confidence: medium-high.

Tomorrow night: Some storms could last into the evening, and a few could be on the strong side locally, with very heavy rain, frequent lightning and small pockets of damaging winds. Overnight, low temperatures fall in to the 70s. Confidence: medium-high.

A LOOK AHEAD

Heat and humidity hang around Wednesday and Thursday, but increasing cloud cover may knock a couple of degrees off high temperatures each day, with highs in the mid-90s Wednesday and closer-to-near 90 on Thursday. We just have a slight storm chance Wednesday but a much better one Thursday, when a few could be severe. Confidence: medium-high.

Cooler and drier air starts flowing into the region Friday, but there may be enough lingering low-level moisture for a couple of showers, especially in our southern areas. It’s not as hot, with highs in the 80s. The weekend looks spectacular, with partly to mostly sunny skies, low humidity and highs only in the upper 70s and low 80s. Overnight, lows fall into the 60s and even the 50s in our cooler areas by Saturday night. Confidence: medium.

