Temperatures rose to record-high values this afternoon across the area as abundant sunshine through the midday allowed readings to reach the mid-90s to around 100 degrees. Add in high humidity, and it has been another sweltering afternoon of heat indexes near 105 degrees. Although high pressure is in control, this extreme heat and humidity has helped a few showers and storms to fire up. They’re with us through around sunset, although most spots should stay dry.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: A few showers or storms dot the area into the evening. They can be locally intense, dropping heavy rain and producing frequent lightning. There’s an outside risk of isolated wind damage as well. Shower and storm activity wanes with the sunset. It’s feeling like midsummer otherwise. Skies trend mostly clear as lows range across the 70s. Winds are light and variable. It’s muggy. Very muggy.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Plan on more of the same. Skies are mostly sunny early, trending somewhat cloudier late. There’s probably a better chance of late-day storms rolling off the mountains, so we’ll keep watch. Highs should be a notch or two less extreme, heading mainly for the mid-90s. As humidity remains high, temperatures feel more like 100 during peak heating. Keep on taking it easy! Winds are from the south around 10 mph.



Towering cumulus over Lafayette Square. (angela n./Flickr)

See Jason Samenow’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Records: A record high has been tied this afternoon in Washington as it reached at least 98 degrees, tying the mark from 2002. That also makes it the second hottest day of the year. It’s the first record high in the city since Sept. 4 last year, when it hit 95 degrees. This is the first record high in meteorological summer (June-July) in Washington since June 2017. And if this morning’s low of 78 degrees holds, it will also tie a record with the date’s highest minimum, matching 2002.

In our region, Baltimore also set a record high today, reaching 99 degrees. The old record there for the date was 97 degrees, set in 1914. Dulles joined the club with a record high (tied) of 95 degrees, last done in 2002.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.