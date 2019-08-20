

Storm at sunset on Skyline Drive on August 18, 2019. (Photo: Jim Havard/Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: Keep taking shelter as heat and humidity swelter

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, scattered storms, a few may be severe. Highs: 94-97.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, few evening storms. Lows: 72-76.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, scattered storms. Highs: 92-96.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL



(The Washington Post/The Washington Post)

Our hottest stretch of August weather only slowly weakens today and tomorrow thanks to some increased cloud cover and thunderstorm chances, but humidity stays uncomfortable with high heat indices. A cold front begins its march across the area later on Thursday with more thunderstorms. There’s the chance it it will stall near us on Friday with more showers and storms as temperatures slide back down. The current trajectory for this weekend favors amazingly comfortable weather thanks to a high pressure area settling in from Canada, seasonal to even below normal temperatures.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Tuesday): Mostly sunny this morning then becoming partly sunny this afternoon, oppressively hot and humid, with scattered thunderstorms slightly more numerous than Monday. Highs reach the middle 90s with moderate to high humidity (dew points in the 70s) making it feel like 100 or more. Stay hydrated if you’re outside for any length of time. Some storms in the afternoon through evening could be severe, with gusty winds and heavy downpours. Light winds mainly from the southeast except gusty around storms. Confidence: medium-high

Tonight: Partly cloudy, very muggy, and generally uncomfortable with scattered evening showers or thunderstorms. Lows range through the 70s and breezes are not strong enough to make it feel much better (light winds mainly from the south). Confidence: medium-high

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly sunny in the morning and mostly cloudy in the afternoon with muggy, hot weather continuing. Highs range in the lower to middle 90s and the moderate to high humidity (dew points in the 70s) make it feel like 100 at times again. Mainly afternoon to evening thunderstorms could be more widespread. Light breezes from the southwest. Confidence: medium-high

Tomorrow night: Scattered mainly evening showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy overnight with muggy lows in the middle to upper 70s. Confidence: medium-high

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday features the arrival of the cold front, but it should still be on the hot side with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, partly to mostly cloudy skies, and thunderstorms that could be more widespread with some heavy rainfall potential. We finally start to break up this heat by Thursday night as lows drop into the 60s, but we’ll need to watch for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Confidence: medium

Friday is a trickier forecast day as we try to figure out how quickly the cool front moves to our south. For now, it looks like we’ll see highs in the upper 80s at least with partly cloudy skies and scattered showers/thunderstorms, especially toward the southern part of our area. Friday night should finally begin to clear out with lows in the more comfortable lower to middle 60s. Confidence: low-medium

The weekend looks like it could be downright amazing. Cool, comfortable high pressure will dominate with partly to mostly sunny skies both days as highs only manage to reach into the upper 70s to low 80s. Dew points are expected to be very low (50s!), with temperatures Saturday night reaching the lower 60s in the city and the middle to upper 50s in the outer suburbs under mostly clear skies. Confidence: medium