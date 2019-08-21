

A tract of Amazon jungle is seen burning as it is being cleared by loggers and farmers in Iranduba, Amazonas state, Brazil, on Aug. 20. (Bruno Kelly/Reuters)

Huge tracts of the Amazon, which serves as the lungs of the planet by taking in carbon dioxide, storing it in soils and breathing out oxygen, are ablaze. Smoke from the widespread fires have turned day into night in the capital city of São Paolo, and intensified a controversy over the Brazilian government’s land use policies.

The Brazilian Amazon has seen 74,155 fires since January, according to data from Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research, known by the acronym INPE. That’s an 84 percent increase from last year, and significantly higher than the 68,484 blazes since by this point in the year during 2016, when there were drought conditions in the region associated with a strong El Niño event.

Unusually dry conditions are once again present in parts of the Amazon Basin, according to Alberto Setzer, a researcher at INPE, who spoke to local media. Speaking of the fires, he said, “They are all of human origin, some deliberate and some accidental, but always by human action,” he said, noting that some parts of the country haven’t seen rain in three months. The fires have covered Brazil’s capital of São Paolo in dark smoke, and are raising concerns that the rainforest, which is one of the most biologically diverse regions on Earth, may be shifting into a newly fragmented regime from land-clearing operations and other activities intended to transform the lands into agricultural use.

According to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, the fires have led to a clear spike in carbon monoxide emissions as well as planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions as well, posing a threat to human health and aggravating global warming.



Aerosol Optical Depth across South America on August 20, 2019. Credit: Copernicus Climate Change Service.

Forest fires in the #Amazon are generating smoke that can be seen from space. Here's a view of the fires in the #rainforest taken by the @CopernicusEU #Sentinel3 satellite's #OLCI instrument today at 13:23 UTC. pic.twitter.com/ErPU3CA5cQ — EUMETSAT (@eumetsat) August 21, 2019

The INPE tracks deforestation in Brazil, and its data has shown a huge increase in deforestation in the Amazon so far this year. In early August, the INPE found that 1,330 square miles of rainforest had been lost since January alone, which is a loss rate 40 percent higher than in 2018.

The release of those statistics and ensuing media coverage earned the ire of Brazilian president Jair Bolsanaro. Bolsanaro, who favors increased agricultural and mining development in the Amazon, called those numbers “a lie” and then fired Ricardo Galvão, a physicist who served as the director of the scientific agency.

Why so many fires are occurring now

The recent Amazon fires have been widespread and some came on rather suddenly. In the state of Pará, for example, a wildfire surge occurred last week that was linked to a call by farmers for a “day of fire” on August 10, according to local news reports. The INPE, using satellite-based sensors and other instruments to locate fires and track the amount of acreage burned, recorded hundreds of fires in the state as farmers cleared land for agriculture and also burnt down intact areas of rainforest for further development. Cleared rainforest in this region are typically used for cattle farming and growing soybeans, and much of the land-clearing is done illegally.

The fires there and in other states sent a plume of smoke drifting southeastward across Brazil, darkening the skies over some cities and towns.

One contributing factor to the spate of fires in the Amazon is the fact that it is currently the dry season there, and the time of year and wildfires peak. This dry season has been particularly pronounced in some areas. The dryness acts to make the environment particularly receptive to fires, but most of the blazes are started by people, either intentionally or by accident.

Without the Amazon, climate change would accelerate drastically

An increase in fires and ensuing deforestation in the Amazon make it even more difficult, if not impossible, for countries to hold global warming to “well below” 3.6 degrees (2 Celsius) compared to preindustrial levels, as called for in the Paris Climate Agreement.

The Amazon, which spans 2.12 million square miles, sucks up about a quarter of the 2.4 billion metric tons of carbon that global forests absorb each year. However, the ability of the rainforest to pull in more carbon than it releases is diminishing, weakened by changing weather patterns, deforestation, and increasing tree mortality, among other factors. The ongoing fires will further degrade its function as a carbon sink.

If the Amazon were to turn into a consistent net source of carbon emissions, it would accelerate global warming, while also leading to a huge loss in species that are not found anywhere else on Earth.

According to a study published this year, while deforestation is currently the main threat to Amazonian tree species, climate change may exceed it within a few decades. The study found that a combination of climate change-related impacts, such as increased dryness, along with deforestation to make way for agriculture, could cause a decline in Amazon tree species richness of nearly 60 percent

In a worst-case scenario, without any effective climate policies or programs to limit deforestation, the study found that by 2050 the Amazonian lowland rain forest could become fragmented, harming biodiversity and making the Amazonian ecosystems far less capable of soaking in and storing carbon.