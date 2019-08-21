

A supreme sunrise (Erik Cox via Flickr)

5/10: Not quite as hot, but still uncomfortable, with afternoon storms to boot.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, warm and humid, with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: 88-93

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy, with scattered storms in the evening. Lows: 71-75

Tomorrow: Hot and humid, with scattered afternoon storms. Highs: 87-92

FORECAST IN DETAIL



We’ve made it through the worst of this stretch of unbearable heat and humidity. We aren’t quite out of the woods just yet, as the next few days will still feature plenty of humidity and daily threats of afternoon and evening storms. It’s not all doom and gloom though. A frontal passage will usher in a truly refreshing air mass for the weekend.

Today (Wednesday): Some patchy fog to start gives way to mostly sunny skies. Gusty southwest winds (10-20 mph) help regulate temperatures a bit, but it’s still hot and humid, with highs in the low 90s, and the heat index pushing 100 degrees. Scattered late-afternoon and evening storms. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms end in the early evening. Partly cloudy, warm and muggy overnight with lows in the low to mid-70s. Winds light out of the west at 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Partly to mostly sunny skies with hot and humid conditions once again. Highs in the low 90s, combined with dew points in the low to mid-70s, will push the heat index over the century mark at times. Clouds increase in the afternoon with more widespread showers and thunderstorms developing in the late afternoon and early evening hours. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Scattered showers and storms linger into the overnight hours. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with decreasing humidity levels. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Friday’s weather depends on exactly where a passing frontal boundary decides to stall out. As of now, it looks like the front will park itself south of the city, but just close enough to leave us with some unsettled weather. Nevertheless, temperatures and humidity levels will be noticeably more comfortable with highs in the 80s and dew points falling back into the 60s. Confidence: Low

Conditions should continue to improve as we move into Saturday and Sunday. Some question remains as to just how quickly the stalled out frontal boundary shifts southeast, with a decent chance that it will be close enough to keep some of us in the clouds for the first half of Saturday. The front should eventually clear out, and we will reap the rewards as both days will feature increasing sunshine, temperatures in the low 80s and comfortable humidity levels. Confidence: Low