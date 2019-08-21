A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for central and northern portions of our area until 10 p.m..

This includes the District of Columbia, as well as Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William counties. Most of Maryland and Delaware is included in the watch.

Storms will fire to the west during the mid- to late afternoon, potentially forming a broken line that will march east through the evening. Additional scattered thunderstorms will form ahead of the line.

Timing : 4-6 p.m. west of the Beltway, 5-7 p.m. in the District, 6-8 p.m. farther east.

: 4-6 p.m. west of the Beltway, 5-7 p.m. in the District, 6-8 p.m. farther east. Impacts: Gusty winds, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, potential hail, very heavy rainfall

Gusty winds, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, potential hail, very heavy rainfall Areas affected: Better chances farther north and west and eventually northeast of D.C.; threat wanes south of a Fredricksburg to Luray line

Storms will taper down as the sun sets, giving way to isolated showers overnight tonight.

it was another hot and humid one -- the usual these days! High temperatures rose to near and past 90 yet again, making it the 50th day of the year to reach that high. As we think about all these hot days, and we’ve got another coming, keep in mind they are increasingly on borrowed time.

Through Tonight: Storms are less widespread than Tuesday, but we still run the risk of a few strong ones in the region through sunset or a little longer. Overnight it will be partly cloudy with perhaps a few spots of fog. Lows will range from near 70 to the mid-70s. Winds will be light and variable.

Tomorrow (Thursday): We have one more day until things really start to change. It’s a lot like today and the many before it. Partial sunshine gives way to an afternoon or evening storm risk, although for now they don’t appear to be too big a deal. Highs will range from near 90 into the low 90s in most spots.

