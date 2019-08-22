

4/10: This heat is just wrong and leads to storms, some strong.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, high humidity, late-day storms possible. Highs: 88-92.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms likely. Lows: 66-72.

Tomorrow: Showers and/or storms likely at times. Highs: 78-82.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We are stuck with one more day in the sauna, but change is coming! Thunderstorms tonight into tomorrow bridge the transition to cooler and less humid conditions this weekend. If only they would last …

Today (Thursday): Despite high humidity (dew points in the lower 70s) and plenty of heat (highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s), thunderstorms should be slow to pop up. A few could be strong, mostly toward the evening. Winds during the day are light from the west. Confidence: medium-high.



Tonight: Thunderstorms are likely to scatter across the area much of the night. Except during thunderstorms, breezes should be very light from the west. Humidity levels remain tropical. Lows reach the mid-60s to lower 70s. Confidence: medium-high.

Tomorrow (Friday): Even as some cooler air tries to work into the region, the humidity is slow to depart. Showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day but should be most plentiful in the afternoon. Winds shift to come from the north but are quite light. With all the clouds and showers, highs only reach the upper 70s to lower 80s — a marked improvement. Confidence: medium-high.

Tomorrow night: Showers and thunderstorms are likely to linger well into the night as the front moves ever so slowly to our south. But drier and cooler air should eventually calm things down, with a clearing by dawn. Lows fall to the upper 50s to lower 60s, but mid-60s downtown. Confidence: medium.

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday and Sunday are a breath of fresh air — literally. Showers should be safely confined far to our south and east. Humidity levels are low, breezes are light, and sunshine is plentiful. Highs are in the upper 70s to lower 80s, with overnight lows ranging from the upper 50s to mid-60s. Clear predawn skies allow the first glimpses of the crescent moon passing by the constellation Orion, a harbinger that winter skies are not far away. Confidence: medium-high.

Humidity and heat start to creep back Monday, with highs in the low to mid-80s marking the beginning of another week of summer heat (sigh). A stray shower is possible late in the day. Confidence: medium.