7:44 p.m. update: Storms continue to march slowly east across west and northwest parts of the area. A new warning includes Leesburg and surrounding parts of Loudoun County until 8:15 p.m., due to the potential of damaging winds. For now this batch seems to want to focus on the northern half of the area as it shifts eastward.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Leesburg VA, Purcellville VA, Round Hill VA until 8:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/DUhC0U0ypP — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) August 22, 2019

7:10 p.m. update: We can’t seem to get through a day without storms. As such, we’re watching a broken line move in this evening. Several severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued, mainly to our northwest so far. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, these storms may produce isolated damaging winds.

6:49 pm: Storms capable of strong and possibly damaging winds moving into far northwestern suburbs. Activity has been building in this broken line lately as it approaches. pic.twitter.com/JGAE9sDB4y — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) August 22, 2019

Right now the worst of the storms nearby are to the north of Leesburg and east of Frederick. These line will continue to move east across the area over the next several hours.

From 4:55 p.m...

In our summer of never-ending 90s, today’s — the 51st such instance — might be the last for a while (fingers crossed!). As with most changes from hot and muggy to cooler, a chance of showers and storms is around through the evening. Then there’s a better chance of rain across the area tomorrow as the front passes the region. It’s all setting up what looks like a delightful weekend.

Through tonight: We’ll keep an eye out for storm development the next few hours. For now, it seems the worst may stay south of the area, but a storm risk continues through the evening. In the hours past sunset, the risk wanes and skies become partly to mostly cloudy but probably trend cloudier with time. Showers become increasingly likely as we get toward sunrise. Lows range from near-70 to the mid-70s. Winds are from the northeast around 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow (Friday): It’s gray and increasingly damp to start. Off-and-on showers a good chunk of the day help get a real change underway. It might be a bit of a shock as temperatures struggle to rise out of the 70s under mostly cloudy skies. If there’s enough rain around, we probably do get stuck in the 70s. If not, perhaps upper 70s and lower 80s for highs. Humidity remains moderate, but it’s dropping over time. Some clearing is possible by the evening.



Pollen update: Mold spores are high. Weed pollen is low/moderate. Grass pollen is low.

