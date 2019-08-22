

The storm was followed by a vivid rainbow. (Kevin Ambrose)

Wednesday’s thunderstorm put on quite a show for those of us watching from the west. The storm displayed ominous clouds, vivid lightning, a vibrant rainbow and, in its wake, a large display of mammatus clouds at sunset.

I photographed the storm from the Netherlands Carillon, adjacent to Arlington National Cemetery, and was hit by only a few stray raindrops. The storm never threatened my location.

During the photoshoot, the sky behind the storm remained clear which allowed for late-day sunshine to illuminate the storm clouds, The District’s monuments and also helped to produce a rainbow.

Later, when the storm moved over the Chesapeake Bay, trailing mammatus clouds glowed with a gold hue during the fading light of sunset. It was a beautiful storm to photograph.



A severe thunderstorm moves east of the District on Wednesday. This is a view of the storm from the Netherlands Carillon. (Kevin Ambrose)



A wide view of the severe thunderstorm, photographed from the Netherlands Carillon. (Kevin Ambrose)



The storm departs with a lightning flash. (Kevin Ambrose)



As the storm moved east of Washington at sunset, mammatus clouds had a golden glow with the fading light. (Kevin Ambrose)



A stormy scene at dusk photographed at the Marines Corps War Memorial on Wednesday. (Kevin Ambrose)

This time-lapse video compresses more than two hours into 34 seconds showing a severe thunderstorm moving east of Washington. (Kevin Ambrose)

As the sky scene evolved and transformed, we received a torrent of gorgeous photos and videos from Capital Weather Gang readers and contributors on social media. Find a selection below.

Reader and contributor photos and video

Rainbows

Doom, gloom and rainbows (!) moving into NW DC. @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/J6fswUMNjy — Danny Roza (@RozaDanny) August 21, 2019

Severe Thunderstorm with Rainbow east of Alexandria, VA pic.twitter.com/Y1agC4s8XL — Chris Duncan (@CTDPIX) August 21, 2019

Sunset over storms and mammatus clouds

The sky over northern Virginia right now is breathtaking. #VAwx #DCwx pic.twitter.com/NxmEmtPpKA — Alicia M Bentley (@AliciaMBentley) August 21, 2019

Beautiful evening clouds behind the National Cathedral @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/NmW5M4RMqG — Tiny Hot Pepper (@tinyhotpepper) August 22, 2019

Beautiful mammatus clouds after the storms this eve over Upper Marlboro @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/FrJQ1kEogg — Michael Moses (@moses667) August 22, 2019

The sky was bananas this evening in AdMo. @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/1JWeYb0qlB — Michelle Myers (@Tundragirl1966) August 22, 2019