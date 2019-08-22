Wednesday’s thunderstorm put on quite a show for those of us watching from the west. The storm displayed ominous clouds, vivid lightning, a vibrant rainbow and, in its wake, a large display of mammatus clouds at sunset.
I photographed the storm from the Netherlands Carillon, adjacent to Arlington National Cemetery, and was hit by only a few stray raindrops. The storm never threatened my location.
During the photoshoot, the sky behind the storm remained clear which allowed for late-day sunshine to illuminate the storm clouds, The District’s monuments and also helped to produce a rainbow.
Later, when the storm moved over the Chesapeake Bay, trailing mammatus clouds glowed with a gold hue during the fading light of sunset. It was a beautiful storm to photograph.
This time-lapse video compresses more than two hours into 34 seconds showing a severe thunderstorm moving east of Washington. (Kevin Ambrose)
As the sky scene evolved and transformed, we received a torrent of gorgeous photos and videos from Capital Weather Gang readers and contributors on social media. Find a selection below.
