7/10: Woo, 70s! Those temperatures — even the clouds — are a welcome break from the heat wave. Any showers or storms shouldn’t dampen the entire day, either.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs: Mid- to upper 70s.

Tonight: Slight shower/storm chance. Lows: Upper 50s to mid-60s.

Saturday: Clearer, drier, comfortable. Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, comfortable. Highs: Mid- to upper 70s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

For the next five days, we can banish 90-degree readings and oppressive humidity, which has worsened in Washington since 1970. Even rain chances drop after today’s last shot of that storm-sunset-rainbow combo we’ve enjoyed this week. Get ready for a nice weekend. Just wear that sunscreen if outdoors midday!

Today (Friday): Mostly cloudy skies rule, and there are showers around. Storms may occasionally pop, mainly midday and later. We’ll watch evening rush, too, although with some luck this will all be sinking south and east around that time. Can you believe temperatures may get stuck in the 70s? Humidity is on its way down, too (dew points of about 60 degrees by day’s end). If less rain peppers the region than expected, high temperatures could nose into the upper 70s and low 80s, should we turn sunnier and drier. Northerly breezes may blow near 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Slowly, clouds tend to clear a bit as the night wears on. By dawn, low temperatures have a chance to get to the mid-60s downtown, with some upper 50s outside of the Beltway. We’ll wake up to at least patchy clear sky and very comfortable conditions. Northerly breezes remain light, around 5 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Saturday): We’ve got fresh air, clearing skies, and temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wow. A few showers south and east of town are possible, but nothing is too widespread. Around the Beltway, things look superb as of now. Northeast breezes should stay under 10 mph. Dew points may get very comfortable, in the low 50s perhaps. That’s very low humidity for this time of year. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Steady but light northeasterly breezes around 5 mph and clearer skies. It’s looking comfortable again, with upper 50s to mid-60s for low temperatures by dawn. Check the sky for the crescent moon passing by the constellation Orion, if you’re up early. Confidence: Medium



Rapidly piling cumulus clouds are visible here in the reflection on the windows of the Hepburn apartment building in Northwest Washington. (Rex Block) (ekkidee/Rex Block)

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: A couple showers from well south and east of town could try to take a run at the District, but chances remain low. The main — but not major — detraction is just a bit more cloud cover than Saturday. Humidity remains dry and comfortable (dew points in the 50s), so do try to get out and enjoy the semi-Nice Day. Breezy high temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s may be as hot as we get — brr! Sunnier skies than expected could get us to the low 80s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: A shower and greater cloud cover is possible nearer dawn, but overall it’s partly cloudy. Mid-60s are again probable downtown for overnight low temperatures. About 60 degrees for cooler spots well away from the Beltway. Northeast breezes near 10 mph are possible, and, yes, the first hints of muggier air, with dew points above 60 degrees possible by dawn. Confidence: Low-Medium

A muggier trend is likely Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures, though, continue to behave a bit, with high temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to mid-80s. With hit-or-miss showers, or even a brief thunderstorm, skies may stay mostly cloudy more often than not. Stay tuned to forecast tweaks as we get closer. Confidence: Medium