It was our coolest day in a month, and the daytime high of 78 degrees came early, with rain pushing most spots back to the 60s this afternoon. Quite the change from where we’ve been recently! There’s more of that ahead as cooler and drier air continues to filter into the area tonight. The weekend should be all kinds of nice.

Through Tonight: It’s a good evening to see if the windows still open. Showers are departing most of the area by sunset or so. The process could be a bit slower south as the frontal zone slows its march. Otherwise, it’s becoming clearer as everyone ends up dry overnight. There’s probably a sizable range in low temperatures, from suburbs to city center. Some spots head for the mid-50s, while the city is closer to the low or mid-60s.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Look out! It’s going to be crowded outside as everyone seeks to take in this near-perfect day. Skies are partly to mostly sunny, humidity is low, and it’s the weekend! Highs are in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds are out of the north around 5 to 10 mph.



Sunday: Coming off lows mainly in the 50s (nearer 60 in the city), it’s more of the same. Wind direction begins to turn to come off the ocean, so moisture levels may begin to rise slowly, but they stay low enough to not be much bother. Increased moisture could also mean more in the way of cloudiness, although I wouldn’t expect rain of any consequence around here. There could perhaps be some passing showers, mainly south. Highs are around 80.

Pollen update: Before the rain arrived, weed pollen and mold spores were both running moderate/high. Grass pollen was low/moderate.

