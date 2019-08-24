

Sunshine at the Arlington County Fair. (Wolf/Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

9/10: Right on the cusp of perfect. We’re nearing that time of year.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 76-81.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid-50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: Near 80.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Following 90s upon 90s for weeks on end, we’ve finally got a pattern shift that’s meaningful. Today should try for the first back-to-back days below 80 since early June. And it’s not raining either! Even if we do top 80, it’ll be just barely. Ideal weekend timing for excellent weather.

Today (Saturday): This is about as good as it gets in August. Some clouds may stick around early, but we should end up with a mostly sunny day in the end. Humidity is low and comfort is high. Temperatures rise to the upper 70s and low 80s in the afternoon. Winds are from the north around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Perfection continues into the evening, and it’s a rather nice night. Skies are partly to mostly clear as lows settle to a range of mid-50s to low 60s. Winds are light from the north and northeast. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Sunday): More great weather is on the way tomorrow. There could be additional clouds compared to today, but I think we’ll eke out at least partly sunny in the end. High temperature rise to around 80 and humidity remains on the low side. This could easily be another “Nice Day stamp” kind of day. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy skies grace the area through the night. With moisture levels increasing modestly, temperatures are probably up a bit. Mainly upper 50s to mid-60s should do it. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

There’s really not a whole lot of change into the early week. A frontal zone stays to our south and a tropical system may swing by offshore. Monday features partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s. There might be a couple of showers in the afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds is also likely Tuesday with highs again near 80. Confidence: Medium