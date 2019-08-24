

A tiger gives his best blue steel pose at the National Zoo (Angela N via Flickr)

I’ve said this here multiple times before, but any taste of fall in the month of August is a win, especially if it falls on the weekend. A large dome of high pressure will lock us in with some superb weather this weekend, keeping any developing tropical activity on the fringe for now. So shut down those A/Cs, open up those windows and soak in the loveliness that is 80 degrees and no humidity.

Through Tonight: It should be quite pleasant through the evening and overnight hours, with a slight (10 percent) chance at an isolated shower before sunset, especially east of D.C. It will be partly cloud overnight with temperatures falling back into the low 60s, with humidity values remaining in the comfortable range. Winds will be light out of the north/northeast at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Any early morning cloud cover will quickly break up, leaving us with mostly sunny skies and another lovely day of weather. High temperatures will be similar to today, ranging from the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. A northeasterly wind may push some cloud cover into the region by the afternoon, especially east of D.C. and toward the water. It will be partly cloudy Sunday night with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Waning Sunlight: The D.C. region received approximately 13 hours and 21 minutes of sunlight on Saturday, comparable to the amount of sunlight the region receives on April 18. As it happens, 80 degrees was the high temperature on April 18 this year, a value that should be pretty darn close to the high temperature Saturday.

