

The National Capitol Columns on Saturday.

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

9/10: Call me a cynic, but a hair too warm for a perfect 10. Still, two thumbs up!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny early, trending cloudier but still pleasant. Highs: Near 80.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, still nice. Lows: Low-to-mid 60s.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds and humidity. Highs: Near 80.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Let’s do it again! Another fantastic day is lined up for our Sunday. Other than a few clouds, our conditions are nearly a repeat of yesterday’s bliss. Big heat is not in the forecast as we head into the workweek, but, a noticeable increase in humidity levels does make a comeback by midweek along with shower chances.

Today (Sunday): Mostly sunny, mild and dry. It doesn’t get much better this time of year! Those mostly sunny skies early may again see an increase in clouds into the afternoon. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to near 80 during the afternoon and winds are from the north and northeast at around 10 mph. There remains the slightest of chances that those late day clouds may shed a sprinkle or two, but barely enough of a chance to mention. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: As we start to lose the air flow from Canada, it’s not quite as cool and refreshing. Under partly cloudy skies, temperatures hold in the low-to-mid 60s. Winds are light out of the east-northeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): Rather than Canada, our air is now flowing in right off the Atlantic. As such, it’s not all that much warmer, but humidity steadily rises to noticeable levels with dew points reaching the mid-60s or so. Skies are partly sunny and we can’t rule out a light shower or two, especially near the bay. Clouds slow the rise in temperatures, with highs in the mid-70s to near 80. Winds are easterly at around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies stay on the cloudy side, and we can’t rule out some patchy fog. Overnight lows are in the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

By Tuesday, we’re watching a tropical weather system likely well offshore. We don’t expect direct effects from it but the background flow around it could increase our shower chances. Temperatures rise just above 80 and humidity increases another notch. Occasional sunny breaks intersperse a mostly cloudy sky and scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm break out during the afternoon. Shower coverage diminishes overnight under mostly cloudy and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium

An approaching cold front Wednesday makes the case for mostly cloudy skies and likely showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Temperatures make a run for the mid-to-upper 80s with a 90-degree reading not out of the question. Confidence: Low-Medium