Fair-weather cloud cover marred an otherwise pretty nice day today, as is typically the case when we have several hours of wind off the water at this time of year. The same wind direction will lead to more cloud cover tomorrow afternoon, with some widespread showers moving through the region tomorrow night.

Through tonight: Intermittent clouds will continue to dot the sky through the evening. As with last night, just a slight chance (10 percent) of a stray shower, especially toward Southern Maryland. Increasing cloud cover overnight with temperatures in the low to mid-60s and winds out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow (Monday): Partly sunny at times, with increasing cloud cover by the afternoon and isolated showers developing, again mainly toward Southern Maryland. Highs will top out in the mid- to upper 70s with an east/northeast wind at 10 mph. Scattered showers increase in coverage tomorrow night with lows in the mid- to upper 60s.

