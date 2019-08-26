

A beautiful day at the Dupont Circle Farmers' Market on Sunday. (angela n. via Flickr)

6/10: Blue skies trend gray but temperatures are nice and comfy.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Increasing clouds. Possible shower. Highs: 75-79.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Possible shower. Lows: Near 65.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Possible shower. Highs: 75-80.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The start to the workweek isn’t quite as stellar as the weekend thanks to increasing clouds and humidity, but the temperatures are tough to beat. We do expect more sunshine starting Thursday, which carries forward through most of the Labor Day weekend.

Today (Monday): We may have some intervals of sunshine, but generally it trends cloudier and we can’t even rule out a shower. You’ll also notice a slight rise in humidity (dew points into the 60s) but highs in the mid- to upper 70s are rather pleasant. Light winds from the east and northeast around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: The wind flow from the east keeps it cloudier than not overnight, and we’ll hang onto a small chance of a shower. Lows slide back toward the mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Skies remain mostly cloudy, although the sun may poke out at times. It’s noticeably more humid (dew points into the mid- to upper 60s) as highs aim for 75 to 80. Light winds from the east continue to draw some moisture into the region, and we can’t totally rule out a shower or two. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy and muggy, and a shower or two is still possible, with lows near 70. Light winds from the southeast. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Very warm and humid on Wednesday with highs into the 80s but an approaching cold front is likely to set off showers and storms. The rain should exit during the evening with clearing skies overnight and a low in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Thursday and Friday both look like terrific late-summer days with sunshine, low to moderate humidity (dew points in the upper 50s and low 60s) and highs in the mid-80s. Mostly clear at night with lows ranging through the 60s (maybe some upper 50s in our cooler spots). Confidence: Medium-High

The Labor Day weekend looks generally good. Saturday may be a bit warm and muggy with highs near 90. Then, at some point Sunday, a cool front may generate some passing showers as highs slip back into the 80s. Although subject to change, Labor Day looks sunny and delightful with highs in the low 80s. Lows through the weekend should mostly be in the 60s. Confidence: Medium